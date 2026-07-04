Mariners rout Blue Jays 11-0 as Logan Gilbert allows 1 hit over 7 1/3 innings

SEATTLE (AP) — Logan Gilbert gave up one hit and struck out seven in 7 1/3 innings, Randy Arozarena hit…

SEATTLE (AP) — Logan Gilbert gave up one hit and struck out seven in 7 1/3 innings, Randy Arozarena hit a grand slam, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 11-0 on Saturday.

Cal Raleigh and Dominic Canzone also homered for the Mariners.

The Mariners planned on having Gilbert and Emerson Hancock share pitching duties in Saturday’s game as part of a “piggyback” blueprint they’ve implemented this season, but they decided before the game to and have Gilbert start Saturday, with Hancock getting the ball Sunday.

Gilbert (7-5) retired his first 14 batters before Yohendrik Piñango blooped a single to center field with two outs in the fifth inning. Gilbert got the next eight hitters out before being removed at 91 pitches. He did not walk a batter.

He got all the run support he’d need when the Mariners sent nine to the plate against Blue Jays starter Shane Bieber (0-1) in a five-run second inning.

Bieber retired the first two hitters, but Cole Young doubled and Victor Robles singled him in to give Seattle a 1-0 lead. Colt Emerson followed with a single and J.P. Crawford walked to load the bases before Arozarena’s ninth homer of the year.

Bieber, who was making his third start of the season after being out until late June with right elbow inflammation, pitched into the fifth inning but departed after giving up a two-run homer to Canzone. He gave up seven runs on six hits.

Blue Jays reliever Adam Macko allowed three hits and a run in the sixth inning before being replaced by Tommy Nance, who promptly surrendered a three-run homer to Raleigh.

Blue Jays outfielder Myles Straw threw a perfect bottom of the eighth with pitches that ranged between 38 mph and 61 mph.

Up Next

The teams meet in the series finale Sunday, with Toronto RHP Trey Yesavage (4-3, 3.34) taking on Seattle RHP Emerson Hancock (5-4, 3.47).

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