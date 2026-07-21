Liverpool’s US owners talk with Indian investors about stake valuing club at $6BN, FT reports

LONDON (AP) — The American owners of Liverpool are in talks with Indian investors including the Mittal family about a…

LONDON (AP) — The American owners of Liverpool are in talks with Indian investors including the Mittal family about a minority stake valuing the storied soccer club at more than $6 billion, the Financial Times reported Tuesday.

Fenway Sports Group — which paid 300 million pounds ($400 million) to take over Liverpool in 2010 and also owns the Boston Red Sox — confirmed the negotiations in a statement to the FT.

“An investment consortium led, managed, and represented by Amit Bhatia has expressed interest in making a strategic minority investment in Liverpool Football Club,” FSG said.

Bhatia, who is married to a daughter of steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, also Tuesday stepped away from this longtime co-ownership of English second-tier club Queens Park Rangers, where he was chairman from 2018 to 2023.

Under the leadership of FSG and its principal owner John Henry, Liverpool ended a 30-year wait to be English champion in 2020 and added another Premier League title last year. That tied Manchester United on 20 English league titles.

The club was European champion for a sixth time — a record for an English team — in 2019 and reached two other finals when coached by Jürgen Klopp, losing to Real Madrid in 2018 and 2022.

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