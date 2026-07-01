Liverpool completes signing of France U21 defender Jeremy Jacquet

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool has completed the signing of French defender Jeremy Jacquet from Ligue 1 side Rennes. The…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool has completed the signing of French defender Jeremy Jacquet from Ligue 1 side Rennes.

The Premier League club secured a deal for the France Under-21 international’s transfer earlier this year. The 20-year-old center back, who is nursing a shoulder injury, was signed for a reported fee of 70 million euros ($80 million).

Liverpool said he joins “on a long-term contract.”

Jacquet, who was trained at Rennes’ academy, made 33 senior appearances with the Brittany side.

“A club like Liverpool, it’s a big dream for me,” Jacquet said.

He added he expects to have fully recovered for the start of the preseason.

“I feel much improved,” he said. “I was given the go-ahead to start a program of training with the group (at Rennes), but it was a bit late to be with the team. But with continued hard work I’ll be fully fit before the season.”

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