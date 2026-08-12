Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 In Red Sox-Blue Jays, MLB Bonus Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile using the Onyx Odds promo code WTOP here and unlock $50 in bonus picks by spending $10 on MLB games tonight.

Unlock Your Edge: The Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP

The Onyx Odds welcome bonus is straightforward, providing an exceptional return on your initial minimal investment. By using the specified promo code WTOP during registration, new users who make a $10 pick will instantly receive $50 in Bonus Picks.

The details of this introductory offer are summarized below:

Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP New Onyx Odds User Offer Spend $10, Get $50 in Bonus Picks Terms and Conditions 18+, in present eligible states Promotion Confirmed On Aug. 12th, 2026

Interpreting The Market Inefficiencies

The Onyx Odds promo code WTOP unlocks one of the most accessible welcome offers in the current betting landscape. New customers only need to make a first deposit and make a qualifying pick of $10 or more on any available market. Regardless of the outcome, Onyx Odds immediately credits your account with $50 in Bonus Picks.

This immediate return is fantastic because it allows us to hunt for value across the entire MLB schedule. This bonus structure provides the flexibility required to explore markets on the platform, whether applying the $50 in Bonus Picks to player props, chasing futures prices, or hitting the totals on a divisional rivalry matchup. We’ve seen time and time again that the biggest advantage comes from having the capital to back your informed opinions, and the $50 bonus provides exactly that cushion.

To utilize this promotion, users must be new Onyx Odds customers, 18 years of age or older, and physically located in a state where Onyx Odds is legally available.

Leveraging The WTOP Bonus On Today’s MLB Moneyline Markets

The core function of the Onyx Odds promo code WTOP is to provide new users with a significant budget boost. Here are the current moneyline odds for today’s key MLB matchups:

Matchup Favorite (ML) Underdog (ML) Milwaukee Brewers @ San Diego Padres Brewers (-114) Padres (+103) Cleveland Guardians @ Detroit Tigers Tigers (-120) Guardians (+108) Boston Red Sox @ Toronto Blue Jays Red Sox (-122) Blue Jays (+110)

Dissecting the Value in Today’s Slate

The matchup between the MLB-leading Milwaukee Brewers (74-46) and the San Diego Padres (64-57) is intriguing. Despite the Brewers’ superior record, the Padres playing at Petco Park have kept the odds exceptionally tight. The market respects the home team here.

Brewers @ Padres Analysis: If you risked $10 on the favored Brewers (-114), you would see a modest profit of $8.77. However, if you backed the Padres as the slight underdog (+103), a winning $10 pick returns $20.30 (a $10.30 profit). The value is clearly leaning toward the Padres in this situation, given the minimal difference in perceived win probability. You could deploy a Bonus Pick here to push the slight underdog.

Another high-value opportunity lies in the AL East rivalry game featuring the Boston Red Sox (64-55) visiting the Toronto Blue Jays (58-63). We put a lot of stock in pitching matchups, with Red Sox starter Ranger Suarez (#55) taking on Blue Jays starter José Soriano (#40).

Red Sox @ Blue Jays Analysis: Risking $10 on the favored Red Sox (-122) would yield a profit of $8.20. If the home underdog Blue Jays (+110) manage the win, however, a $10 bet results in an $11.00 profit, totaling $21.00. That slightly higher price on the Blue Jays makes for a much smarter high-risk/high-reward play when utilizing your $50 in Bonus Picks.

This $50 Bonus Pick offer from Onyx Odds is ideal for exploiting these closely matched moneyline opportunities or backing bigger underdogs where the value is highest, minimizing your risk while maximizing your offer.

Claiming Your $50 Bonus Picks With Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP

The Onyx Odds welcome offer is designed for simplicity, ensuring new users can quickly access their Bonus Picks and making picks for the exciting MLB slate.

Follow these simple steps to claim your $50 in Bonus Picks today: