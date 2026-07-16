Ligue 1 side Paris FC signs defender Diego Coppola from Premier League Brighton

PARIS (AP) — Ligue 1 side Paris FC signed defender Diego Coppola from the Premier League’s Brighton on Thursday on…

PARIS (AP) — Ligue 1 side Paris FC signed defender Diego Coppola from the Premier League’s Brighton on Thursday on a five-year deal to 2031.

The 22-year-old Italian played for the French club last season when he was on loan from Brighton.

“His return aligns perfectly with Paris FC’s commitment to building a sustainable project by placing its trust in young players with high potential,” the club said in a statement.

No financial details were given but soccer website Transfermarkt said the club paid 18 million euros ($20.6 million) to sign Coppola, who started his career in Italy with Hellas Verona and has played twice for the national team.

After winning promotion from the second tier, Paris FC finished 11th in Ligue 1 last season. Also this month, Paris FC hired Englishman Liam Rosenior as its new coach. ___

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