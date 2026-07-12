Las Vegas hosts Indiana following Mitchell’s 29-point performance

Indiana Fever (13-9, 5-4 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (17-6, 12-4 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT…

Indiana Fever (13-9, 5-4 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (17-6, 12-4 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever visits the Las Vegas Aces after Kelsey Mitchell scored 29 points in the Fever’s 92-89 victory against the Phoenix Mercury.

The Aces have gone 7-4 in home games. Las Vegas leads the WNBA with 22.7 assists per game led by Chelsea Gray averaging 7.5.

The Fever are 5-5 in road games. Indiana ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 20.6 assists per game led by Caitlin Clark averaging 7.8.

Las Vegas averages 90.6 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 89.7 Indiana allows. Indiana averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 8.9 per game Las Vegas gives up.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Fever defeated the Aces 84-68 in their last matchup on July 5. Mitchell led the Fever with 27 points, and Jackie Young led the Aces with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 16.2 points and 6.7 assists for the Aces. A’ja Wilson is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

Aliyah Boston is averaging 17.3 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Fever. Mitchell is averaging 25.1 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 7-3, averaging 88.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.7 points per game.

Fever: 6-4, averaging 96.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.5 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Janiah Barker: out (leg), Dana Evans: out (leg).

Fever: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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