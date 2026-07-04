Khalil Watson’s single in the 10th inning gives the Guardians a 4-3 win over the White Sox

CLEVELAND (AP) — Khalil Watson singled home the winning run in the 10th inning and the Cleveland Guardians rallied for…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Khalil Watson singled home the winning run in the 10th inning and the Cleveland Guardians rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night to move into first place in the AL Central.

It was Cleveland’s second consecutive walk-off win to begin a four-game series between the top two teams in the division.

Steven Kwan began the bottom of the 10th as the automatic runner on second base. He moved to third on Travis Bazzana’s single to left field and scored on Watson’s base hit up the middle off Sean Newcomb (0-2).

It was the first walk-off hit for Watson, called up June 17 from Triple-A Columbus. The rookie has nine RBIs in 15 games.

Eric Sabrowski (3-1) got the win after retiring the White Sox in order in the top of the 10th. The Guardians’ bullpen has given up only two hits in 9 1/3 scoreless innings over the past two games against Chicago.

White Sox third baseman Miguel Vargas reached 20 home runs for the first time in his five-year career with a three-run shot in the fifth.

Bazzana lined a base hit up the middle to drive in Gabriel Arias and give Cleveland a 1-0 lead in the third.

With two outs and runners at the corners, Vargas drove a 3-2 sweeper on the 10th pitch of the at-bat against Cleveland stater Gavin Williams down the left-field line to put Chicago up 3-1. After Vargas crossed the plate, umpire Edwin Moscoso called for the grounds crew to cover the field, resulting in a rain delay that lasted 1 hour, 55 minutes.

The Guardians tied it in the seventh on RBI singles by Austin Hedges and Kwan.

White Sox starter Anthony Kay allowed one run and one hit in four innings.

Up next

Chicago right-hander Sean Burke (5-4, 3.69 ERA) tries for his third win in four outings Saturday. Cleveland goes with rookie left-hander Parker Messick (7-5, 2.85).

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