Kevin Kelsy leads Timbers to 5-1 romp over Sounders as MLS returns from break

SEATTLE (AP) — Kevin Kelsy finished with two goals and an assist and the Portland Timbers thumped the Seattle Sounders…

SEATTLE (AP) — Kevin Kelsy finished with two goals and an assist and the Portland Timbers thumped the Seattle Sounders 5-1 on Thursday night as the MLS resumed play following the FIFA World Cup break.

Portland (5-8-2) earned a victory in its first match under 35-year-old interim coach Jack Cassidy after Phil Neville was let go last month following 2 1/2 seasons at the helm.

Cassidy beat Brian Schmetzer, the league’s longest tenured coach, and surpassed the Timbers’ previous largest margin of victory at Lumen Field — a 3-0 win on July 9, 2022.

Kelsy scored on a header with assists from defender Jimer Fory and Diego Chará to give Portland a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute. Fory’s third assist already matches his total as a rookie last season. Chará’s helper was his first.

Kamal Miller, Cole Bassett and Kelsy scored in a seven-minute span early in the second half and Portland cruised to the finish, handing the Sounders (7-4-3) their third loss in a row and second straight at home.

Miller took passes from fellow defender Brandon Bye and Ariel Lassiter in the 56th minute to score his first goal this season. Bye collected his second assist and Lassiter his first.

Bassett found the net for the second time four minutes later with assists from David Da Coste — his fifth — and Kelsy — his fourth.

Kelsy scored his sixth goal — unassisted — in the 63rd minute to make it 4-0.

Seattle avoided a shutout when defender Hassani Dotson scored in the 87th off a pass from Albert Rusnák. It was Dotson’s first goal of the campaign and Rusnák’s fifth assist.

Rookie Alexander Aravena scored his first goal in the eighth minute of stoppage time to set the final margin. Da Costa added another assist and Felipe Mora picked up his first.

James Pantemis saved six shots for Portland.

Andrew Thomas finished with five saves for Seattle. Thomas had three saves and Pantemis two in the first half.

Up next

Portland: Hosts FC Dallas on Wednesday.

Seattle: At Austin FC on Wednesday.

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