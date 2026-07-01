Ketel Marte homers in his 4th straight game, D-backs extend dominance over Giants with 8-2 win

PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte homered in his fourth straight game, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added a three-run homer and the…

PHOENIX (AP) — Ketel Marte homered in his fourth straight game, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added a three-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks extended their dominance against the San Francisco Giants with a 8-2 win on Tuesday night.

The D-backs are 8-0 against the Giants this season, winning five times in Arizona and three times in San Francisco.

Gurriel’s three-run homer in the first was his second long ball of the season and barely cleared the fence in left center. It came one pitch after he successfully challenged a strike call that was subsequently changed to a ball.

Jorge Barrosa walked with the bases loaded and Marte added a two-run single in the third to push the lead to 6-0. Marte hit a 431-foot solo homer in the sixth, becoming one of 11 big leaguers to homer in at least four straight games this year.

San Francisco’s Landon Roupp (5-8) had a rough outing, giving up six runs over 2 2/3 innings. The right-hander gave up five hits, walked six and struck out four.

Brandon Pfaadt (1-1) was back in the starting rotation for the D-backs after getting demoted to the bullpen early in the season and then spending roughly a month in Triple-A. He was brought back to the big leagues to try and help stabilize a pitching staff that recently lost Michael Soroka and Ryne Nelson to injuries.

His first start since April 11 was a good one — the righty gave up one run on three hits over 5 1/3 innings.

San Francisco’s Luis Arraez and Rafael Devers hit solo homers. Arraez had three of the team’s four hits and finished a double short of the cycle.

Up next

The D-backs send RHP Zac Gallen (3-7, 6.15 ERA) to the mound on Wednesday while the Giants counter with RHP Trevor McDonald (2-6, 4.94).

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