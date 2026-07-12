Kaulig Companies Championship Tour Scores

Sunday
At Firestone Country Club – South Course
Akron, Ohio
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70
Final Round
|Zach Johnson
|67-67-63-68—265
|Boo Weekley
|68-67-70-66—271
|Rory Sabbatini
|68-72-66-66—272
|Stewart Cink
|69-68-68-68—273
|Ben Crane
|71-68-67-68—274
|George McNeill
|68-71-69-66—274
|Cameron Percy
|67-66-70-71—274
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|72-67-62-74—275
|Y.E. Yang
|67-73-65-70—275
|Darren Clarke
|66-70-68-72—276
|Jason Caron
|70-69-71-67—277
|Vijay Singh
|71-70-65-71—277
|Tag Ridings
|70-66-68-74—278
|Stephen Ames
|69-69-72-69—279
|Angel Cabrera
|69-73-67-70—279
|Matt Gogel
|71-72-65-71—279
|Jerry Kelly
|65-69-71-74—279
|Timothy O’Neal
|71-71-68-69—279
|Mario Tiziani
|72-68-69-70—279
|Alex Cejka
|70-71-65-74—280
|Steve Flesch
|71-69-68-72—280
|Bernhard Langer
|70-70-67-73—280
|Ryan Armour
|68-68-76-69—281
|Ernie Els
|67-74-70-70—281
|Harrison Frazar
|74-69-68-70—281
|Bo Van Pelt
|74-69-64-74—281
|Michael Wright
|70-72-69-70—281
|Steve Allan
|68-74-70-70—282
|Tommy Gainey
|73-71-67-71—282
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|73-67-70-72—282
|Retief Goosen
|69-67-71-75—282
|Fredrik Jacobson
|73-77-66-66—282
|Soren Kjeldsen
|67-70-73-72—282
|Kenny Perry
|72-70-70-70—282
|Paul Stankowski
|71-70-69-72—282
|Steven Alker
|70-73-69-71—283
|Stuart Appleby
|68-73-72-70—283
|K.J. Choi
|70-70-70-73—283
|Charlie Wi
|71-73-71-68—283
|David Duval
|69-73-72-70—284
|Kevin Sutherland
|74-68-71-71—284
|Chad Campbell
|72-72-72-69—285
|Greg Chalmers
|69-72-73-71—285
|Richard Green
|76-70-68-71—285
|Tim Petrovic
|73-70-70-72—285
|Mike Weir
|66-72-76-71—285
|Vaughn Taylor
|72-69-69-76—286
|Scott Parel
|76-68-69-74—287
|Kirk Triplett
|71-74-71-71—287
|Paul Goydos
|70-76-71-71—288
|Rod Pampling
|71-71-74-72—288
|Steve Stricker
|72-71-71-74—288
|Stephen Dodd
|75-70-71-73—289
|Tom Pernice
|74-72-68-75—289
|Brett Quigley
|70-70-71-78—289
|David Toms
|71-73-68-77—289
|Jeff Maggert
|73-76-68-73—290
|Doug Barron
|73-74-72-72—291
|Mark Hensby
|70-73-76-72—291
|Shane Bertsch
|74-72-75-71—292
|Ken Duke
|74-70-72-76—292
|Brian Gay
|71-75-71-75—292
|Scott Hend
|73-78-71-70—292
|Scott McCarron
|80-72-64-76—292
|Robert Karlsson
|77-73-71-73—294
|Ken Tanigawa
|72-73-76-73—294
|Joe Durant
|70-72-70-83—295
|Thongchai Jaidee
|79-68-74-74—295
|Billy Mayfair
|72-76-73-74—295
|Woody Austin
|71-73-74-79—297
|Bob Estes
|76-75-73-74—298
|Heath Slocum
|76-75-73-74—298
|Chris DiMarco
|75-75-75-76—301
|Rocco Mediate
|70-77-76-80—303
|John Daly
|71-73-78-WD
|Justin Leonard
|69-71-69-DQ
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