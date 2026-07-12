Kaulig Companies Championship Tour Scores

Sunday At Firestone Country Club – South Course Akron, Ohio Purse: $3.5 million Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70 Final Round Zach…

Sunday

At Firestone Country Club – South Course

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70

Final Round

Zach Johnson 67-67-63-68—265 Boo Weekley 68-67-70-66—271 Rory Sabbatini 68-72-66-66—272 Stewart Cink 69-68-68-68—273 Ben Crane 71-68-67-68—274 George McNeill 68-71-69-66—274 Cameron Percy 67-66-70-71—274 Miguel Angel Jimenez 72-67-62-74—275 Y.E. Yang 67-73-65-70—275 Darren Clarke 66-70-68-72—276 Jason Caron 70-69-71-67—277 Vijay Singh 71-70-65-71—277 Tag Ridings 70-66-68-74—278 Stephen Ames 69-69-72-69—279 Angel Cabrera 69-73-67-70—279 Matt Gogel 71-72-65-71—279 Jerry Kelly 65-69-71-74—279 Timothy O’Neal 71-71-68-69—279 Mario Tiziani 72-68-69-70—279 Alex Cejka 70-71-65-74—280 Steve Flesch 71-69-68-72—280 Bernhard Langer 70-70-67-73—280 Ryan Armour 68-68-76-69—281 Ernie Els 67-74-70-70—281 Harrison Frazar 74-69-68-70—281 Bo Van Pelt 74-69-64-74—281 Michael Wright 70-72-69-70—281 Steve Allan 68-74-70-70—282 Tommy Gainey 73-71-67-71—282 Ricardo Gonzalez 73-67-70-72—282 Retief Goosen 69-67-71-75—282 Fredrik Jacobson 73-77-66-66—282 Soren Kjeldsen 67-70-73-72—282 Kenny Perry 72-70-70-70—282 Paul Stankowski 71-70-69-72—282 Steven Alker 70-73-69-71—283 Stuart Appleby 68-73-72-70—283 K.J. Choi 70-70-70-73—283 Charlie Wi 71-73-71-68—283 David Duval 69-73-72-70—284 Kevin Sutherland 74-68-71-71—284 Chad Campbell 72-72-72-69—285 Greg Chalmers 69-72-73-71—285 Richard Green 76-70-68-71—285 Tim Petrovic 73-70-70-72—285 Mike Weir 66-72-76-71—285 Vaughn Taylor 72-69-69-76—286 Scott Parel 76-68-69-74—287 Kirk Triplett 71-74-71-71—287 Paul Goydos 70-76-71-71—288 Rod Pampling 71-71-74-72—288 Steve Stricker 72-71-71-74—288 Stephen Dodd 75-70-71-73—289 Tom Pernice 74-72-68-75—289 Brett Quigley 70-70-71-78—289 David Toms 71-73-68-77—289 Jeff Maggert 73-76-68-73—290 Doug Barron 73-74-72-72—291 Mark Hensby 70-73-76-72—291 Shane Bertsch 74-72-75-71—292 Ken Duke 74-70-72-76—292 Brian Gay 71-75-71-75—292 Scott Hend 73-78-71-70—292 Scott McCarron 80-72-64-76—292 Robert Karlsson 77-73-71-73—294 Ken Tanigawa 72-73-76-73—294 Joe Durant 70-72-70-83—295 Thongchai Jaidee 79-68-74-74—295 Billy Mayfair 72-76-73-74—295 Woody Austin 71-73-74-79—297 Bob Estes 76-75-73-74—298 Heath Slocum 76-75-73-74—298 Chris DiMarco 75-75-75-76—301 Rocco Mediate 70-77-76-80—303 John Daly 71-73-78-WD Justin Leonard 69-71-69-DQ

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