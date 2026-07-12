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Kaulig Companies Championship Tour Scores

The Associated Press

July 12, 2026, 3:59 PM

Sunday

At Firestone Country Club – South Course

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $3.5 million

Yardage: 7,248; Par: 70

Final Round

Zach Johnson 67-67-63-68—265
Boo Weekley 68-67-70-66—271
Rory Sabbatini 68-72-66-66—272
Stewart Cink 69-68-68-68—273
Ben Crane 71-68-67-68—274
George McNeill 68-71-69-66—274
Cameron Percy 67-66-70-71—274
Miguel Angel Jimenez 72-67-62-74—275
Y.E. Yang 67-73-65-70—275
Darren Clarke 66-70-68-72—276
Jason Caron 70-69-71-67—277
Vijay Singh 71-70-65-71—277
Tag Ridings 70-66-68-74—278
Stephen Ames 69-69-72-69—279
Angel Cabrera 69-73-67-70—279
Matt Gogel 71-72-65-71—279
Jerry Kelly 65-69-71-74—279
Timothy O’Neal 71-71-68-69—279
Mario Tiziani 72-68-69-70—279
Alex Cejka 70-71-65-74—280
Steve Flesch 71-69-68-72—280
Bernhard Langer 70-70-67-73—280
Ryan Armour 68-68-76-69—281
Ernie Els 67-74-70-70—281
Harrison Frazar 74-69-68-70—281
Bo Van Pelt 74-69-64-74—281
Michael Wright 70-72-69-70—281
Steve Allan 68-74-70-70—282
Tommy Gainey 73-71-67-71—282
Ricardo Gonzalez 73-67-70-72—282
Retief Goosen 69-67-71-75—282
Fredrik Jacobson 73-77-66-66—282
Soren Kjeldsen 67-70-73-72—282
Kenny Perry 72-70-70-70—282
Paul Stankowski 71-70-69-72—282
Steven Alker 70-73-69-71—283
Stuart Appleby 68-73-72-70—283
K.J. Choi 70-70-70-73—283
Charlie Wi 71-73-71-68—283
David Duval 69-73-72-70—284
Kevin Sutherland 74-68-71-71—284
Chad Campbell 72-72-72-69—285
Greg Chalmers 69-72-73-71—285
Richard Green 76-70-68-71—285
Tim Petrovic 73-70-70-72—285
Mike Weir 66-72-76-71—285
Vaughn Taylor 72-69-69-76—286
Scott Parel 76-68-69-74—287
Kirk Triplett 71-74-71-71—287
Paul Goydos 70-76-71-71—288
Rod Pampling 71-71-74-72—288
Steve Stricker 72-71-71-74—288
Stephen Dodd 75-70-71-73—289
Tom Pernice 74-72-68-75—289
Brett Quigley 70-70-71-78—289
David Toms 71-73-68-77—289
Jeff Maggert 73-76-68-73—290
Doug Barron 73-74-72-72—291
Mark Hensby 70-73-76-72—291
Shane Bertsch 74-72-75-71—292
Ken Duke 74-70-72-76—292
Brian Gay 71-75-71-75—292
Scott Hend 73-78-71-70—292
Scott McCarron 80-72-64-76—292
Robert Karlsson 77-73-71-73—294
Ken Tanigawa 72-73-76-73—294
Joe Durant 70-72-70-83—295
Thongchai Jaidee 79-68-74-74—295
Billy Mayfair 72-76-73-74—295
Woody Austin 71-73-74-79—297
Bob Estes 76-75-73-74—298
Heath Slocum 76-75-73-74—298
Chris DiMarco 75-75-75-76—301
Rocco Mediate 70-77-76-80—303
John Daly 71-73-78-WD
Justin Leonard 69-71-69-DQ

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