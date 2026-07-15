Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 World Cup Trade Bonus (July 2026)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Bonus Offer

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer Trade $10, get $15 in bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Information Confirmed July 15th, 2026

Offer Overview

Kalshi World Cup Promo For England vs. Argentina Semifinal

Outcome Probability England (Home) 36% Draw 34% Argentina (Away) 32%

Sign Up With The Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Offer

Register an Account: Construct your new profile here by inputting standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Submit the required proof of identification to securely authenticate your account and ensure regulatory compliance. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration sequence, strictly ensure you input the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to link the welcome offer to your profile. Fund Your Wallet: Execute a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your newly established account. Make Your Trades: To finalize the activation and unlock the $15 bonus, you must execute $10 worth of trades on the platform. You can allocate these to the England vs. Argentina match or diversify across other available markets.