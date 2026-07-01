Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 World Cup Bonus for USA vs. Bosnia-Herzegovia

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New Kalshi users can use promo codeto claim aafter placing. The offer is available to eligible users who are, and it can be used for prediction markets tied toor other World Cup matchups.

Gear up for the Round of 32 clash between the Netherlands and Morocco by signing up with Kalshi promo code WTOP15 and trading $15 to secure a $15 bonus. Click here to start the registration process.

Kalshi Promo Code Quick Overview

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer $15 sign-up bonus Games Available World Cup Matches Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US

Use the Kalshi World Cup Promo on USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Outcome Moneyline Probability USA N/A 70.3% Draw N/A 18.4% Bosnia and Herzegovina N/A 11.3%

How to Activate Your Kalshi Promo Code

Download the App: Stop messing around and download the Kalshi app to your mobile device. Create an Account: Register by dropping in your standard personal information. You’ll also need to provide proof of identification to get verified—standard operating procedure. Enter the Promo Code: Don’t sleep on this step. During registration, punch in the promo code WTOP15 to officially opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your new bankroll with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Execute your trades on the platform. To unlock the bonus, you need to make $15 worth of total trades. You don’t have to risk it all on one massive swing; stringing together a cumulative sum of $15 across multiple smaller trades gets the job done perfectly.

Kalshi Promo Code FAQ

What is the Kalshi promo code for USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina?

How do I claim the WTOP15 Kalshi bonus?

Can I use the Kalshi promo code on USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina markets?

Is Kalshi a sportsbook?

Who is eligible for the Kalshi sign-up bonus?

How much do I need to deposit to use promo code WTOP15?

When will I receive the $15 Kalshi bonus?

The World Cup knockout stages are here, and the USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Round of 32 matchup gives new Kalshi customers a timely way to use the. After creating an account, depositing at least $1, and completing $15 in cumulative trades, eligible users unlock a $15 bonus that can be used across Kalshi’s prediction markets.Let’s break down the granular details of this offer. Eligible new Kalshi customers can grab this exclusive $15 sign-up bonus by registering and diving into the prediction markets for the high-stakes USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina fixture. The tournament is heating up at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, and this promotional offer gives you the leverage you need to trade on the outcome of this playoff clash. To claim your equity here, you’ve got to be a new Kalshi customer, at least 18 years old, and physically located in a US state where the platform operates. Just create your account, make an initial deposit of at least $1, and get to work. Once you’ve executed $15 in total trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets, your $15 bonus is fully unlocked and ready for action.USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina is a timely matchup for new users who want to activate theand explore World Cup prediction markets. Kalshi is not a traditional sportsbook; users trade regulated event contracts where market prices reflect the implied probability of an outcome. Current vig-free market probabilities point to the USA as the favorite, while still leaving room for a draw or a Bosnia and Herzegovina upset:Note: Traditional betting odds are not yet available for this match. The vig-free probabilities listed above reflect market expectations and are accurate as of July 01, 2026, at 13:33 UTC.Securing your sign-up bonus before the US takes the field shouldn’t feel like navigating a Cover-0 blitz. Follow this direct, no-nonsense blueprint to activate the Kalshi offer:Once your total trading volume hits that threshold, your $15 sign-up bonus will automatically drop into your account. Point being: get in, make your trades, and enjoy the knockout stage.The Kalshi promo code is. Eligible new users can enter this code during sign-up to claim aafter completingon Kalshi.To claim the offer, create a new Kalshi account, enter promo codeduring registration, deposit at least $1, and complete $15 in cumulative trades. Once the trading requirement is met, the $15 bonus is unlocked for eligible users.Yes. New users can activate theand then explore eligible Kalshi prediction markets, including markets related to USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina and other World Cup matchups, where available.No. Kalshi is not a traditional sportsbook. It is a regulated prediction market exchange where users trade event contracts tied to real-world outcomes. Market prices can move based on supply, demand, and changing expectations.The offer is intended for new Kalshi users who are at leastand physically located in the United States where Kalshi is available. Users must also complete Kalshi’s account verification process and meet all promotional requirements.New users must make an initial deposit of at least. To unlock the full $15 bonus, users must completeafter signing up with promo codeThe $15 bonus is typically unlocked after you complete the required $15 in cumulative trades, provided you entered the promo code correctly and meet all eligibility requirements.