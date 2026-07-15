Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Trade Bonus for England vs. Argentina World Cup 2026

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is truly nothing better than a massive World Cup soccer clash to get the blood pumping, and today’s England vs. Argentina semifinal in Atlanta gives us a real chance at a nice pay day before the final. If you are looking to elevate your strategy beyond the basics, new users can sign up here with the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 and gain a $15 bonus after $10 in trades.

I’m placing my own trades on this massive matchup, and the best part is you can use those bonus funds for the final. The winner of this game will move on to face Spain.

Make World Cup Predictions with Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Before England and Argentina take the pitch for this huge World Cup semifinal, we need to make sure you are armed with the best available sign-up offer. Below is the essential info you need to lock in your bonus ahead of the match:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer $15 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 15, 2026

Trade $10 to Release $15 Bonus

As England prepares to face Argentina in this highly anticipated FIFA World Cup semifinal clash, new Kalshi users have a prime opportunity to build up their bankroll. By registering ahead of the match, you can secure a $15 bonus to use on prediction markets for this monumental playoff fixture.

To take full advantage of this promotion, new Kalshi customers simply need to create an account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. The magic happens next: your $15 bonus is unlocked the moment you make a total of $10 in trades on prediction markets.

Buy Contracts for England or Argentina to Advance

Start making trades by predicting which team will advance on Wednesday.

Outcome Probability England Win 53% Argentina Win 47%

If you want to take Harry Kane and England, you can buy a single contract for 53 cents. This means 100 contracts will cost $53, and a winning result would trigger a $100 payout ($47 profit).

But don’t simply make a pre-game trade and get comfortable. Follow along with the probabilities during the action and makes trades for a better chance at being profitable.

Easy Steps for Using the Kalshi Promo Code

Are you ready to start trading before England takes on Argentina in the FIFA World Cup? Claiming your welcome offer is a completely straightforward process. Here is the step-by-step game plan I recommend following to ensure you secure that $15 sign-up bonus:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by entering your standard personal information. Like any regulated platform, you will also need to provide valid proof of identification to verify your account and keep things secure. Enter the Promo Code: Use Kalshi promo code WTOP15. This is your key to the bonus. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1 with any of the available payment methods. Start Trading: Make $10 in trades to release the bonus.

Once your cumulative trades hit that $10 threshold, your $15 bonus will be instantly unlocked and available in your account.