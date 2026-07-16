Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Prediction Bonus for MLB, The Open, World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than a prime MLB matchup to start the second half of the season, and for new customers, we’ve got a fantastic edge today. Register here with the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 and unlock an exclusive $15 bonus just by making $10 in trades.

This welcome offer is perfectly timed for the July 16 showdown between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, and you can even use it to handicap any other MLB games happening this week. Plus, Kalshi has markets for The Open, the World Cup final and much more.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 for July Sports Predictions

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer $15 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 16, 2026

Listen, when I’m looking at a busy MLB slate, finding a solid promotional offer gives us a real chance to maximize our starting capital. Available exclusively for new customers, this offer dishes out a quick $15 sign-up bonus for users looking to trade on real-world outcomes and prediction markets. Whether we are keying in on the Mets-Phillies game or exploring other markets, this is the perfect way to pad that initial bankroll.

To grab this offer, you just need to be 18 or older and physically present in one of the many states where Kalshi operates. Getting started is a breeze. After you set up your account, just make a minimum first-time deposit of at least $1. Once funded, you simply need to make $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Once you cross that $10 threshold, your $15 bonus is unlocked and ready to roll.

Take the Mets or Phillies on Thursday

Team Win Probability Philadelphia Phillies 55.1% New York Mets 44.9%

When we are handicapping this game and deciding where to place our trades, Philadelphia’s overall season performance gives them a massive edge. The Phillies are cruising with a solid 54-43 record, making them a very reliable favorite. On the flip side, the Mets have been struggling all year, dragging a 40-57 record into Citizens Bank Park.

Philadelphia’s clear advantage in the win-loss column backs up that 55.1% win probability. I’m looking closely at the Phillies to get the job done here.

Kalshi Promo Code Registration Guide

We are in this together, and I want to make sure you get this bonus without breaking a sweat. Claiming your bonus before the first pitch of the Mets vs. Phillies game is a simple process. Here is my exact playbook:

Create Your Account: Register as a new user here by entering standard personal information (like your name, email, and date of birth). You will also need to verify your identity with proof of ID—standard operating procedure for prediction markets. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, make sure you enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to opt into our exclusive welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Put some skin in the game with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Here’s where the fun begins. Make $10 worth of total trades on the platform. You do not have to drop a single wager of $10; an accumulated sum of $10 in trades across any markets—like tonight’s Mets-Phillies clash—will satisfy the requirement.

As soon as your total trades hit that $10 mark, your $15 sign-up bonus will be credited to your account, giving you even more ammo for Kalshi’s prediction markets.