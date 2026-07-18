Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Bonus for World Cup, MLB Prediction Markets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Ahead of today’s FIFA World Cup third-place playoff between France and England, new customers can grab an exclusive welcome offer using the Kalshi promo code WTOP15. I’m here to show you exactly how to take advantage of this deal. By signing up here, you can score a sweet $15 bonus unlocked after making just $10 in trades.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Activates $15 Bonus

Before France and England step onto the pitch, let’s break down the exact details of this exclusive offer so we can lock in that value. Here is your cheat sheet for the current Kalshi sign-up offer:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer $15 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 18, 2026

How the Welcome Offer Works

This current promotion is exclusively available for new customers, and it provides an excellent opportunity to dive into the prediction markets just in time for this France vs. England World Cup clash. As long as you are at least 18 years of age and located in one of the US states where Kalshi is available to play, you have a real chance to capitalize.

To claim that $15 sign-up bonus, eligible new users simply need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into their Kalshi account. Once that initial deposit is processed, your $15 bonus is officially unlocked after you make $10 in trades on the platform’s prediction markets.

Whether you’re placing your trades on today’s highly anticipated soccer matchup or exploring other available markets, meeting that $10 trading threshold guarantees those bonus funds will be credited to your account.

Take Your Trades to the Diamond: MLB Games This Weekend

While the World Cup is grabbing the headlines today, keep in mind that your new bankroll isn’t restricted just to the soccer pitch. If you prefer handicapping the diamond, this $15 bonus can also be used for MLB games this weekend. Once you’ve unlocked your bonus funds, you can easily pivot and place your trades on the baseball slate, giving us even more ways to chase bigger payouts.

Take France or England for Third Place

If we’re looking to put this promo to work right away, we can apply our welcome bonus directly to the moneyline market for today’s third-place game. I always look for a clear edge, and checking the morning line probabilities is step one. Below are the current moneyline odds and implied probabilities for all three outcomes in the matchup between France and England:

Outcome Probability France 50.5% England 25.5% Draw 24.5%

Kalshi Promo Code Guide for New Customers

Getting started is a quick and straightforward process, and I’m placing these trades right alongside you. Follow the steps below to ensure your bonus is properly activated ahead of the action:

Create an Account: Register as a new user here by entering standard personal information and providing proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: This is the key—be sure to input the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 during the registration process to lock in your eligibility for the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Make a total of $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Keep in mind that you do not have to make any single trade worth $10; a cumulative sum of $10 in smaller trades is all that is required.

Once your total trading volume crosses that $10 threshold, your $15 sign-up bonus will be officially activated and waiting in your account for our next big play.