Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Bonus for Spain-France World Cup Semifinals

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing quite like the thrill of a high-stakes FIFA World Cup semifinal, and for today’s massive showdown between France and Spain, we’ve got a real chance to score a nice pay day. New customers can register here with the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to get a $15 bonus, which unlocks right after making just $10 in trades.

I’m taking advantage of this straightforward offer to trade directly on the outcome of today’s France-Spain matchup, but you can also use your bonus capital to trade on England vs. Argentina and futures.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 for France vs. Spain

Before you start trading on the highly anticipated matchup between France and Spain at Dallas Stadium, review the details of our exclusive Kalshi welcome offer below:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer $15 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 14, 2026

Make $10 in Trades to Release the Bonus

As new Kalshi customers, we can get in on the action for this thrilling FIFA World Cup semifinal between France and Spain with an exclusive $15 sign-up bonus. Whether you are handicapping a masterclass from France or predicting a dominant, possession-heavy performance from Spain, this welcome offer provides a massive head start for trading on this highly anticipated tournament clash.

Claiming this bonus is incredibly straightforward. Eligible users must first create an account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, your $15 bonus will instantly unlock after you have made $10 in total trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

Making Trades on France vs. Spain

Buy contracts before the game for who you think will advance to the title game. As you can see, France is entering as the favorite.

Outcome Probability France Advances 58% Spain Advances 42%

This means you can purchase 100 contracts for France at $58. If they happen to get the win, you’ll receive a $100 payout, which is $42 in profit. Keep in mind that you’ll be able to buy and sell contracts during the action. For example, Spain may jump out to an early lead, giving you a chance to buy contracts for France at a lower price.

Applying the Kalshi Promo Code Today

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the FIFA World Cup clash between France and Spain is a simple process. We’re in this together, so just follow these straightforward steps to activate the Kalshi offer and chase those bigger payouts:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: You will need to provide proof of identification to ensure a safe and secure trading experience. Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to input the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 during the registration process. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. There are multiple payment methods available, such as debit cards. Start Trading: Make $10 worth of trades on the prediction markets.

Once your cumulative trades reach that $10 threshold, your $15 bonus will be unlocked and ready for action.