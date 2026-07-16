Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Claim $15 Bonus For Mets vs. Phillies, MLB Predictions This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activate the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 offer after you sign up here and trade $10 to get $15 in bonuses for Mets vs. Phillies and more.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 In Bonuses

Before you make your first trades, here are the exact details you need to claim your bonus:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer $15 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Verified On July 16th, 2026

For all you aspiring strategists out there, new Kalshi customers have a prime opportunity to grab some extra value for this divisional clash. By signing up and making a minimum first-time deposit of just $1, you qualify for the $15 sign-up bonus.

The mechanics here for the Kalshi new user offer are incredibly simple: once you make a total of $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets, your bonus unlocks. Whether you’re backing the Phillies to hold down their home turf or taking a shot on the Mets to pull off a gritty road upset, crossing that $10 threshold automatically releases your extra funds. Remember, Kalshi is available in most US states, and you must be 18 or older to play. There is nothing better than playing with house money!

Kalshi Mets vs. Phillies Probabilities

When I am looking to make my trades, I always start by evaluating the full-game probabilities.

Team Win Probability Philadelphia Phillies 54% New York Mets 46%

Let’s get into the trenches and look at the actual payouts. Making a $10 trade on the favored Philadelphia Phillies would net you a nice profit, but not as much as a successful trade on the underdog Mets.

When I’m trying to find an edge, I always let the season-long data guide my strategy. The Phillies enter tonight sitting comfortably above .500 with a strong 54-43 overall record. Conversely, the Mets have struggled throughout their 2026 campaign, limping into this game at 40-57. Even without diving into granular splits like recent streaks or home/away performance, Philadelphia’s clear advantage makes them my favorite play for our early trades.

Look Ahead: World Cup Prediction Markets

While there is nothing quite like a summer baseball game, savvy punters know it always pays to look ahead. Kalshi’s prediction markets aren’t just for the MLB. I am already looking at how to deploy my bankroll on some massive upcoming international soccer fixtures:

3rd Place: France vs. England

France vs. England Final: Spain vs. Argentina

Using your newly unlocked bonus funds to build a position on these global heavyweight tilts is a brilliant way to diversify your trading portfolio and chase a bigger payout.

Activate Your Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Offer

Ready to get started? Here is my exact playbook on how to activate this offer and claim your $15 sign-up bonus tonight:

Create an Account: Register here by providing your standard personal details. Enter the Promo Code: Don’t miss this step! Input the promo code WTOP15 during the registration process to opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Make a total of $10 worth of trades on the platform. The beauty of this is that you do not need to put it all on one single $10 trade; any combination of smaller trades that sum up to $10 gets the job done.

Once you successfully hit that $10 trading threshold, your $15 sign-up bonus will automatically drop into your account, ready to be deployed on any of Kalshi’s prediction markets. Let’s make some winning trades!