Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Claim $15 Bonus for Belgium-Senegal, World Cup, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Today, new customers can take advantage of an incredible welcome offer right before the Belgium vs Senegal Round of 32 clash kicks off. By using the exclusive Kalshi promo code WTOP15 here, you can lock in a $15 sign-up bonus just for making $10 in trades.

I love this strategy because it gives us extra ammunition to chase bigger payouts—not just for today’s massive soccer showdown, but also for any other World Cup matches taking place this week, or even for jumping into some daily MLB action. We’re in this together, so let’s get you set up for a nice pay day.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Activates $15 Sports Prediction Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer Trade $10, Get $15 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 1, 2026

Details of the Welcome Offer

Let’s break down exactly what this means for our bankrolls. This exclusive promotion is strictly for new Kalshi customers who want to dive into prediction markets and take their handicapping to the next level during the FIFA World Cup. By making a first-time deposit of at least $1, eligible users can qualify for a sweet $15 sign-up bonus.

I always tell my friends that grabbing extra value like this is the first step to building a winning strategy, especially when looking at a tight, unpredictable soccer matchup like Belgium and Senegal.

To actually unlock that $15 bonus in your account, new users simply need to make $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Whether you want to key in on the Belgium vs Senegal result, another World Cup thriller, or pivot over to the MLB diamond, the choice is entirely yours. Keep in mind that Kalshi is available in most states, and users must be at least 18 years old to jump into the action and claim this exclusive welcome offer.

Probabilities for Belgium-Senegal

Outcome Probability Belgium 44.6% Draw 28.9% Senegal 26.5%

When I’m handicapping this Round of 32 clash, I immediately look at the implied probabilities to find a real chance at value. Based on the latest pre-match data, Belgium has a 44.6% likelihood of securing a victory in regulation time, while Senegal sits at a 26.5% chance to win. The probability of a draw after 90 minutes is a very realistic 28.9%.

How to Sign Up Using the Kalshi Promo Code

Getting your account funded and claiming this welcome offer is an incredibly straightforward process. I’m placing my trades today, and if you want to join me, just follow these simple steps to activate the promotion and secure your sign-up bonus:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by providing your standard personal information. You will also need to submit proof of identification to verify your account and keep everything secure. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make absolutely sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to opt into the offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To activate the bonus, you must make $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets.

My Pro Tip on Trading: You do not have to sink a single trade worth $10. I always prefer to spread my risk around! You can split your predictions across multiple events—such as various outcomes in the Belgium vs Senegal clash, other World Cup games, or MLB matchups. As long as the total sum of your trades equals $10, that $15 sign-up bonus will be unlocked and dropped right into your account.