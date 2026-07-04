Josh Bell homers twice as Twins go deep six times in 11-4 victory over Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Bell homered in consecutive at-bats and the Minnesota Twins hit six homers in a game…

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Bell homered in consecutive at-bats and the Minnesota Twins hit six homers in a game for the first time in nearly three years to pull away for an 11-4 victory over the slumping New York Yankees on Saturday.

Kody Clemens, Luke Keaschall and Alex Jackson homered in the first two innings off New York starter Brendan Beck (0-1) as the Twins raced to a 6-0 lead. Trevor Larnach also homered.

Bell homered to left field off Ryan Yarbrough in the seventh inning for a 7-4 lead, then homered to right-center off Camilo Doval for an 11-4 lead in the eighth. It was Bell’s 13th career multihomer game and second this season.

The Twins hit six homers for the first time since a 20-6 win at Cleveland on Sept. 4, 2023.

Bell’s second homer came after New York second baseman Jazz Chisholm started the inning by bobbling Keaschall’s grounder. Third baseman Ryan McMahon also committed a throwing error, New York’s 19th in its last 14 games.

Byron Buxton added a late sacrifice fly and scored two runs after missing four games with right hip impingement.

The Yankees lost for the eighth time in nine games and allowed six homers for the first time since Aug. 15, 2019 against Cleveland.

Jasson Domínguez homered in the fourth and Max Schuemann hit a two-run drive in the fifth when the Yankees pulled within 6-4.

Minnesota starter Zebby Matthews allowed four runs and three hits in 4 2/3 innings before leaving with a right foot laceration. Taylor Rogers (4-3) retired pinch hitter Paul Goldschmidt with the bases loaded to end the sixth.

Called up after Carlos Rodón was placed on the injured list with left elbow inflammation, Beck allowed five runs and five hits in 3 2/3 innings in his first big league start.

Up Next

Minnesota LHP Joe Ryan (5-5, 3.61 ERA) opposes New York LHP Ryan Weathers (3-6, 4.08) on Sunday.

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