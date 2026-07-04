Japan stifles Italy for the first time since 2018 in Nations Championship rugby

TOKYO (AP) — Japan muted Italy 27-10 in Nations Championship rugby on Saturday and won their matchup for the first…

TOKYO (AP) — Japan muted Italy 27-10 in Nations Championship rugby on Saturday and won their matchup for the first time since 2018.

Japan led 17-10 at halftime and kept Italy scoreless in the second half, the defense making 12 dominant tackles and giving the Italians little room to breathe.

The host scored three tries to one and fullback Takuro Matsunaga hauled in 17 points in a red-and-white blanketed Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium.

Most of the talk in the buildup was how Japan would fare without flyhalf Seungsin Lee, who needs hand surgery. Lee started every game last year, was an 88% goalkicker and scored the most points in world test rugby. But he wasn’t missed. Replacement Ryunosuke Ito, plucked from Meiji University, had a composed debut, including laying on a try for Matsunaga, who was five for five off the tee.

Italy drew first blood when Paolo Garbisi fed midfielder Juan Ignacio Brex in a gap and converted the try. But within 10 minutes Japan was in front.

With scrumhalf Naoto Saito giving Japan quick ruck ball, captain Warner Dearns powered over and tied the score. Moments later Matsunaga finished a Yuya Hirose break, converted his try, and added a penalty for 17-7.

Italy finished the half strong but Garbisi’s grubber kicks in behind were contained by Japan and they had to settle for points from a scrum penalty to trail 17-10 at the break.

Japan extended the lead to 24-10 straight after when, after 16 phases, player of the match Ben Gunter busted through four Italians to touch down.

Five substitutes poured on, including the evergreen Michael Leitch, and Italy’s rate of unforced errors increased in the face of determined defense. A scrum penalty was slotted by Matsunaga just after the hour to cap a dominant Japan win.

“We were tired and physically challenged, and when you lose 25 possessions it’s difficult to create opportunities,” Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada said.

Next weekend, Japan go to Australia to play Ireland, and Italy is in New Zealand.

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