Italy coach Quesada gets ban cut to one game after referee criticism hearing

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada has had his two-game suspension reduced to one on Friday after forcing…

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada has had his two-game suspension reduced to one on Friday after forcing a misconduct hearing in regard to referee criticism.

Following Italy’s 47-17 loss to New Zealand last weekend in the Nations Championship, Quesada was automatically suspended for two matches for breaching World Rugby’s new match official abuse guidelines that came into effect this month.

Quesada sought a hearing, and World Rugby said an independent disciplinary panel chose to reduce the suspension to one match with a public apology and a formal warning on future conduct.

The panel said the threshold for misconduct was met but took into account Quesada accepting “his actions fell short of the standard expected” and his private written apology to referee Luc Ramos.

Quesada is barred from Italy’s game against Australia on Saturday in Perth in the Nations Championship.

He criticized Ramos and the match officials for a yellow card issued to lock Niccolò Cannone for a head-butt. The card was upgraded to red and Italy played the last half-hour with 14 men. Cannone was given a four-match suspension.

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