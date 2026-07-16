MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -121 at BOSTON +102 Tampa Bay -121 at BOSTON +102…

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -121 at BOSTON +102 Tampa Bay -121 at BOSTON +102 at TORONTO -137 Chicago White Sox +113 at HOUSTON OFF Baltimore OFF at LA ANGELS OFF Detroit OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MILWAUKEE -156 Miami +127 Cincinnati -118 at COLORADO -104 at ARIZONA OFF St. Louis OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Dodgers -113 at N.Y YANKEES -109 at CLEVELAND -129 Pittsburgh +106 at ATLANTA -215 Texas +180 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Minnesota OFF San Diego -113 at KANSAS CITY -109 at ATHLETICS OFF Washington OFF at SEATTLE OFF San Francisco OFF

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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