MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -121 at BOSTON +102 Tampa Bay -121 at BOSTON +102…
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-121
|at BOSTON
|+102
|Tampa Bay
|-121
|at BOSTON
|+102
|at TORONTO
|-137
|Chicago White Sox
|+113
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MILWAUKEE
|-156
|Miami
|+127
|Cincinnati
|-118
|at COLORADO
|-104
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|St. Louis
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-113
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-109
|at CLEVELAND
|-129
|Pittsburgh
|+106
|at ATLANTA
|-215
|Texas
|+180
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|San Diego
|-113
|at KANSAS CITY
|-109
|at ATHLETICS
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|San Francisco
|OFF
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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