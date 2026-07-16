Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 16, 2026, 4:14 PM

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -121 at BOSTON +102
Tampa Bay -121 at BOSTON +102
at TORONTO -137 Chicago White Sox +113
at HOUSTON OFF Baltimore OFF
at LA ANGELS OFF Detroit OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MILWAUKEE -156 Miami +127
Cincinnati -118 at COLORADO -104
at ARIZONA OFF St. Louis OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Dodgers -113 at N.Y YANKEES -109
at CLEVELAND -129 Pittsburgh +106
at ATLANTA -215 Texas +180
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Minnesota OFF
San Diego -113 at KANSAS CITY -109
at ATHLETICS OFF Washington OFF
at SEATTLE OFF San Francisco OFF

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up