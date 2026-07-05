IndyCar Grand Prix of Lexington Results

Sunday At Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Lexington, Ohio Lap length: 2.258 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Pato O’Ward,…

Sunday

At Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Lexington, Ohio

Lap length: 2.258 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90 laps, Running.

2. (1) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

3. (10) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

4. (6) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

5. (8) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

6. (3) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

7. (5) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

8. (4) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

9. (9) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

10. (14) Nolan Siegel, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

11. (11) Caio Collet, 90, Running.

12. (12) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

13. (13) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

14. (24) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

15. (18) Kyffin Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

16. (23) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

17. (22) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

18. (17) Louis Foster, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

19. (21) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

20. (16) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

21. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.

22. (20) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

23. (19) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.

24. (15) Mick Schumacher, 90, Running.

25. (25) Dennis Hauger, 89, Running.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 117.932 mph.

Time of Race: 01:43:23.5043.

Margin of Victory: 0.9877 seconds.

Cautions: 0 for 0 laps.

Lead Changes: 5 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Lundgaard 1-41, O’Ward 42-48, Newgarden 49-50, O’Ward 51-65, Power 66-67, O’Ward 68.

Points: Palou 404, Kirkwood 348, Lundgaard 339, Malukas 338, O’Ward 310, Newgarden 270, Rosenqvist 265, McLaughlin 262, Dixon 224, Ericsson 222.

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