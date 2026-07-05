IndyCar Grand Prix of Lexington Results

Sunday
At Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
Lexington, Ohio
Lap length: 2.258 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (2) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90 laps, Running.
2. (1) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
3. (10) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
4. (6) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
5. (8) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
6. (3) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
7. (5) Christian Rasmussen, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
8. (4) David Malukas, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
9. (9) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
10. (14) Nolan Siegel, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
11. (11) Caio Collet, 90, Running.
12. (12) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
13. (13) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
14. (24) Marcus Armstrong, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
15. (18) Kyffin Simpson, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
16. (23) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
17. (22) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
18. (17) Louis Foster, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
19. (21) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
20. (16) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
21. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 90, Running.
22. (20) Sting Ray Robb, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
23. (19) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Chevrolet, 90, Running.
24. (15) Mick Schumacher, 90, Running.
25. (25) Dennis Hauger, 89, Running.
___
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 117.932 mph.
Time of Race: 01:43:23.5043.
Margin of Victory: 0.9877 seconds.
Cautions: 0 for 0 laps.
Lead Changes: 5 among 4 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Lundgaard 1-41, O’Ward 42-48, Newgarden 49-50, O’Ward 51-65, Power 66-67, O’Ward 68.
Points: Palou 404, Kirkwood 348, Lundgaard 339, Malukas 338, O’Ward 310, Newgarden 270, Rosenqvist 265, McLaughlin 262, Dixon 224, Ericsson 222.
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