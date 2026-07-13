India crushes England by 270 runs to win historic first women’s test at Lord’s

LONDON (AP) — Sneh Rana took two crucial wickets as India wrapped up a dominant 270-run victory over England in…

LONDON (AP) — Sneh Rana took two crucial wickets as India wrapped up a dominant 270-run victory over England in the first-ever women’s test played at Lord’s, the historic “home of cricket”, despite a stubborn half-century from Sophie Ecclestone.

England resumed at 130-6 on Monday, the fourth and final day, with a distant target of 457, more than double any successful fourth-innings chase in women’s test history.

India needed just over an hour and a half to finish off the win, with Rana removing England’s top scorer Amy Jones on 54 before two wickets in quick succession from Deepti Sharma.

Ecclestone combined with No. 11 Lauren Filer for her first test half-century but was bowled on 50 by Rana as England finished on 186 all out.

The one-off test was packed with personal milestones.

India fast bowler Kranti Gaud became the first woman to have her name added to Lord’s storied honors boards for a five-wicket haul.

Later in the match, Yastika Bhatia joined her, scoring 113 for a first women’s test century at Lord’s, while Ecclestone took five wickets of her own as India stretched its advantage in the second innings.

England’s Tammy Beaumont and former captain Heather Knight are retiring from international cricket after the game.

For India, the victory is a boost after failing to reach the semifinals of the Women’s T20 World Cup. For England, it’s a second disappointment at Lord’s in just over a week after losing the T20 World Cup final there to Australia.

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