Herrera doubles as Cardinals rally to beat Cubs 3-2 in 10 innings

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Iván Herrera had a two-run double with one out in the 10th inning to give the…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Iván Herrera had a two-run double with one out in the 10th inning to give the St. Louis Cardinals a 3-2 comeback victory over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night.

Herrera lined the double to left-center field off Trent Thornton (3-4) for his second career game-ending hit after Lars Nootbaar had a pinch-hit single, JJ Wetherholt walked and Jordan Walker drove in a run on a groundout to third. Herrera was 3 for 5.

Pete Crow-Armstrong hit a two-run homer, his 24th of the season off Luis Gastelum (2-1) in the top of the 10th to put Chicago ahead 2-1.

Justin Bruihl, Ryne Stanek, George Soriano and Riley O’Brien each tossed a hitless inning for St. Louis in relief of Dustin May, who allowed one hit and two walks on 70 pitches over five innings in what could be his final start before the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

St. Louis snapped a three-game losing streak. It had lost nine of its last 11 games entering play Wednesday.

Up next

Cubs RHP Javier Assad (6-1, 3.86 ERA) has been moved up a day to face RHP Andre Pallante (11-6, 3.77) in the final game of the four-game series.

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