Halpin and Hoskins hit 2 homers each and Guardians hit 7 longballs in 13-4 win over Twins

CLEVELAND (AP) — Petey Halpin and Rhys Hoskins each went deep twice and the Cleveland Guardians matched a franchise record…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Petey Halpin and Rhys Hoskins each went deep twice and the Cleveland Guardians matched a franchise record for a home game by hitting seven home runs in their 13-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Monday night.

Bryan Rocchio, Travis Bazzana and Patrick Bailey also homered for Cleveland.

It was the sixth time in the franchise’s 125 seasons that Cleveland went deep at least seven times. Cleveland hit a franchise-best eight homers at Milwaukee on April 25, 1997, and at Seattle on July 16, 2004.

Cleveland also homered seven times at home on April 30, 2013, against Philadelphia.

Minnesota starter Joe Ryan (6-6) set a franchise record by allowing six homers. The All-Star right-hander gave up eight runs and a career-high 10 hits in four innings, raising his ERA from 2.85 to 3.38.

Cleveland’s Chase DeLauter had four hits and three RBIs. Bailey also had four hits. Halpin added three hits and three RBIs and Bazzana also had three hits.

Byron Buxton, who was activated off the injured list before the game, had two hits for Minnesota.

Halpin and Hoskins each entered the game batting under .200. Halpin, who was batting .194, hit his first two homers in the majors with drives to right-center in the second and fourth innings.

Hoskins — whose average dropped to .177 after he went 1 for 6 in a weekend series against Pittsburgh — had solo shots to left in the first and third innings.

It was the first time two Cleveland players homered at least twice in a game since José Ramírez and Carlos Santana did it in 2019 against the Yankees.

Rocchio got things going with a two-run homer to left in the first inning. Bazzana went deep for the second time in three games with a drive to right-center in the second.

Cleveland starter Tanner Bibee (4-9) allowed two runs in six innings and struck out five.

Up next

Lefty Parker Messick (8-5, 2.73 ERA) goes for Cleveland on Tuesday. Minnesota had not named a starter.

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