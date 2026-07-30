Gray and Reese lead the Dream past the Wings

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Allisha Gray scored five of her 25 points in the closing seconds and the Atlanta Dream…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Allisha Gray scored five of her 25 points in the closing seconds and the Atlanta Dream overcame a 15-point deficit to beat the Dallas Wings 82-81 on Wednesday night in the first game for both teams since the All-Star break.

Angel Reese had 22 points and 12 rebounds for her 18th double-double of the season for the Dream (17-10). They have won four in a row and five of six following a five-game losing streak.

Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (18-10) with 24 points. Azzi Fudd scored 20 points, Paige Bueckers had 16 points and Jessica Shepard had 16 points and 14 rebounds for her WNBA-leading 19th double-double of the season.

Ogunbowale was called for a Flagrant Foul 1 on Gray’s 3-point shot with Dallas leading 81-77 and 18.7 seconds left. Gray hit all three free throws, then took the ensuing inbounds pass and hit a contested jumper in the lane to give Atlanta its first lead of the second half with 15 seconds remaining.

Awak Kuier missed a corner 3-point shot before Shepard’s putback attempt at the buzzer missed.

MERCURY 91, VALKYRIES 89

PHOENIX (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 27 points and Phoenix vercame a 13-point deficit to beat Golden State in the return from the All-Star break for both teams.

Alyssa Thomas had 25 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and DeWanna Bonner added 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Mercury (11-18). They have won three straight following a five-game losing streak.

The Valkyries (19-9), who lost 90-82 at home to Washington last time out, have lost back-to-back games and fell a half-game behind second-place Las Vegas.

Copper was called for her sixth foul with 1:45 to play, the Mercury challenged and, after replay review, the call was upheld. Nine seconds later Kayla Thornton hit a 3-pointer that tied it at 82, but Bonner answered with two free throws with 1:27 remaining to take the lead for good.

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