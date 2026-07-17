Germany’s fastest sprinter Owen Ansah faces an anti-doping process

BONN, Germany (AP) — Germany’s fastest-ever sprinter is facing a potential ban as the national anti-doping agency looks into whether…

BONN, Germany (AP) — Germany’s fastest-ever sprinter is facing a potential ban as the national anti-doping agency looks into whether he failed to comply with a test.

Owen Ansah, the first German sprinter ever to run under 10 seconds for the 100 meters, remains free to compete while the German agency carries out what it called a “results management process.”

The agency, known as NADA, said Friday that Ansah is being investigated under a rule which bars athletes from evading, refusing or failing to submit to doping tests.

Athletes across multiple sports have received lengthy bans under that rule in the past. Former Wimbledon tennis champion Marketa Vondrousova was given the maximum four-year ban for a typical first offense last month for refusing a test.

No mandatory provisional suspension applies in Ansah’s case, NADA added.

The 25-year-old Ansah, who improved his German record to 9.98 seconds last month, is considered a medal contender in the 100 and the 4×100 relay at the European championships in Britain next month.

He did not immediately comment on NADA’s statement.

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