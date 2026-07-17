Garrett Mitchell’s walk-off single in 10th lifts Brewers to 2-1 win over Marlins

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Garrett Mitchell’s two-out single up the middle in the 10th inning scored automatic runner Jackson Chourio from…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Garrett Mitchell’s two-out single up the middle in the 10th inning scored automatic runner Jackson Chourio from second, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 on Friday night to snap a three-game skid.

The center fielder delivered his third career walk-off hit, off Miami’s Lake Bachar (1-1), after he made a running catch of Joe Mack’s sharp liner to end the top of the 10th.

Craig Yoho (1-0), the sixth Brewers pitcher, pitched a scoreless 10th for his first major league win.

The game was scoreless until the fifth, in part because of stellar defense by both teams.

Marlins All-Star shortstop Otto Lopez made a sliding, run-saving catch of a popup by Sal Frelick to end the second. Brewers second baseman Brice Turang ranged far to his right to take a hit and an RBI away from Kyle Stowers to end the fourth.

Griffin Conine hit a solo homer off Logan Henderson in the fifth. Conine has homered in three of his last five games.

Joey Ortiz connected for a solo shot off Sandy Alcantara in the bottom half to pull Milwaukee even.

Alcantara gave up three hits and one run in six innings for his league-leading 15th quality start. He moved into a tie with Ricky Nolasco for the most quality starts in Marlins history with 110. The major league leader in innings stuck out seven and walked four while throwing 104 pitches.

Henderson gave up three hits and one run in five innings. He struck out four and didn’t walk a batter in his 73-pitch outing.

Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick left in the fifth with right shoulder soreness.

Up next

Miami RHP Max Meyer (9-1, 2.58 ERA) and Milwaukee LHP Shane Drohan (4-3, 3.09) start on Saturday.

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