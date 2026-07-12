France hits go-ahead homer, Padres beat Blue Jays 8-7

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ty France hit the go-ahead home run, Sung-Mun Song and Manny Machado each drove in two…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ty France hit the go-ahead home run, Sung-Mun Song and Manny Machado each drove in two runs and the San Diego Padres beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-7 on Saturday night to even the three-game series.

France’s 377-foot solo shot off Mason Fluharty (4-1) in the bottom of the sixth capped the scoring.

Machado’s RBI single in the second inning tied it at 4-4 before Song followed with a two-run single in the third to reclaim the lead. Jake Cronenworth tacked on an RBI single in the fourth.

The Padres scored two runs in each of the first two innings after Trey Yesavage issued seven walks — a franchise record through a game’s first two innings. Yesavage and San Diego starter Walker Buehler combined walked 11 batters before the end of the second inning.

Bradgley Rodriguez (2-2) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win, giving up one run on one hit. Mason Miller earned his 24th save of the season in a scoreless ninth.

Alejandro Kirk doubled in a run and Andrés Giménez added RBI groundout before Jonatan Clase crushed a two-run shot that gave the Blue Jays a 4-2 lead. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer that made it 7-all in the sixth.

Buehler allowed four runs and three hits and walked four in two innings.

Yesavage gave up four runs in 1 2/3 innings.

Up next

Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman (4-8, 4.32 ERA) takes the mound opposite RHP Germán Márquez (4-2, 5.02) in the series finale Sunday.

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