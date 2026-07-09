France 2, Morocco 0

|Morocco
|0
|0
|—
|0
|France
|0
|2
|—
|2
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, France, Mbappe, (Doue), 60th minute; 2, France, Dembele, (Mbappe), 66th.
Goalies_Morocco, Yassine Bounou, Munir El Kajoui, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti; France, Mike Maignan, Brice Samba, Robin Risser.
Yellow Cards_Diop, Morocco, 63rd.
Referee_Facundo Tello Figueroa. Assistant Referees_Juan Pablo Belatti, Gabriel Alfredo Chade, Hernan Mastrangelo. 4th Official_Dario Herrera.
A_63,811.
___
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