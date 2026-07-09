France 2, Morocco 0

Morocco 0 0 — 0 France 0 2 — 2 First Half_None. Second Half_1, France, Mbappe, (Doue), 60th minute; 2,…

Morocco 0 0 — 0 France 0 2 — 2

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, France, Mbappe, (Doue), 60th minute; 2, France, Dembele, (Mbappe), 66th.

Goalies_Morocco, Yassine Bounou, Munir El Kajoui, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti; France, Mike Maignan, Brice Samba, Robin Risser.

Yellow Cards_Diop, Morocco, 63rd.

Referee_Facundo Tello Figueroa. Assistant Referees_Juan Pablo Belatti, Gabriel Alfredo Chade, Hernan Mastrangelo. 4th Official_Dario Herrera.

A_63,811.

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