Flau’jae Johnson scores 23 and the Storm beat the Sparks 82-64

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Flau’jae Johnson scored 23 points, Natisha Hiedeman added 15 and the Seattle Storm beat the Los…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Flau’jae Johnson scored 23 points, Natisha Hiedeman added 15 and the Seattle Storm beat the Los Angeles Sparks 82-64 on Monday night.

Jade Melbourne had 11 points for Seattle (6-17), which improved to 2-9 away from home this season. Katie Lou Samuelson scored nine points on three 3-pointers and Awa Fam had four of Seattle’s 14 steals.

Dearica Hamby scored 17 points for Los Angeles (9-10), which has lost three straight games. Nneka Ogwumike had 14 points and 11 rebounds against her former team. Kelsey Plum (lower left leg) and Cameron Brink (left ankle) did not play.

Johnson scored 13 points and made three 3-pointers in the first quarter to help Seattle to a 20-15 lead. The Storm led 48-37 at the break after holding the Sparks to 16.7% shooting from 3-point range.

Los Angeles scored just eight points in the third quarter as Seattle pulled ahead 68-48. It was the fewest points scored in a quarter this season for the Sparks.

Dominique Malonga had nine rebounds and became the youngest player in WNBA history to reach 300 career rebounds and the first under the age of 21 to do so.

South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley and NBA star Kevin Durant were in attendance.

Up next

Seattle: At Atlanta on Thursday.

Los Angeles: Hosts Indiana on Wednesday.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.