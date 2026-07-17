Fifa draws cheers at the British Open. And it’s nothing to do with soccer

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — There have been roars of support for Fifa around the links of Royal Birkdale this week.…

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — There have been roars of support for Fifa around the links of Royal Birkdale this week.

No, not the heavily scrutinized soccer organization.

Instead, they’ve been directed at a college kid from Thailand who has a memorable name and has just experienced a memorable week at the British Open.

OK, Fifa Laopakdee shot 80 to miss the cut on Friday but he has stood out in this corner of northwest England, not least because of a playful nickname his soccer-loving father, Peter, gave him as a baby, in keeping with Thai culture.

According to the 21-year-old Laopakdee, it was a choice between two names: Fifa, after the world soccer organization, or Uefa, after European soccer’s governing body.

Fifa got the nod — and that’s what he’ll continue to call himself instead of his real first name, Pongsapak, as his golfing career progresses.

“If I use Fifa when I turn pro, I think I’ll be more memorable,” he said. “It looks like people will remember my name more.”

So what does he think of having the same name as the soccer body run by Gianni Infantino that occasionally attracts headlines for the wrong reasons — like, for example, at the ongoing World Cup taking place in North America?

“They’ve been called dictators, rigged, staged, corrupt — I just find it funny, because I’m a big football fan,” he said. “I just find it extremely hilarious.”

Laopakdee, who supports English soccer team Chelsea, attends Arizona State University and is playing at the Open after winning the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship last year. That also secured him a place at this year’s Masters, where he didn’t make the weekend after shooting rounds of 80 and 75.

What he has experienced over the last three months has been life-changing.

“It’s a great opportunity for me, that’s for sure, to feel this pressure, embrace this pressure and have an opportunity to play in this event on behalf of Asian amateurs,” he said. “It’s a huge honor. I can’t wait to be back.”

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