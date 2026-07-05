Fever, without Caitlin Clark, beat A’ja Wilson-less Aces 84-68

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 27 points, Aliyah Boston totaled 18 points and 10 rebounds and Indiana beat…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 27 points, Aliyah Boston totaled 18 points and 10 rebounds and Indiana beat the Aces for the first time in Las Vegas 84-68 with a couple of All-Stars sidelined on Sunday night.

Las Vegas played without A’ja Wilson, the four-time league MVP who has missed three straight games with an ankle injury, and Indiana’s Caitlin Clark was held out for a third game as she recovers from a back injury. Both players were selected to start in the All-Star Game on July 25 in Chicago.

Wilson and Clark are both expected back soon. Aces coach Becky Hammon said before the game that had it been a playoff game Wilson most likely would have played. Clark has returned to practice this week.

Mitchell made 7 of 18 shots and 10 of 12 free throws for Indiana (12-8) and Boston posted her sixth double-double this season. Lexie Hull scored 10.

Jackie Young had 15 points for Las Vegas (15-6) in its lowest-scoring game of the season. Jewell Loyd scored 12, and Chelsea Gray contributed 10 points and six assists.

Las Vegas led 24-23 after one quarter and Indiana led 42-41 at halftime on Hull’s jumper that just beat the buzzer.

Boston, Sophie Cunningham and Mitchell made three 3-pointers apiece and each of them sank one in a 9-2 third-quarter run for a 56-49 lead. Mitchell was fouled beyond the arc and made three free throws before adding a three-point play, and Raven Johnson followed with a layup to put the Fever up 64-51 with three minutes left.

Indiana led 68-55 after three quarters and maintained a double-digit lead in the fourth.

Up next

Indiana: At Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Las Vegas: At Portland on Thursday.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.