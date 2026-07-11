FanDuel UFC 329 Promo Code: Get $25 Predictions Offer or $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By creating a new profile using the FanDuel UFC 329 promo code here, you can capitalize on a $1,000 bet reset offer for tonight’s Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway fight and more.

Additionally, you can capture a $25 trading bonus here (iOS) or here (Android) with FanDuel Predicts.

FanDuel UFC 329 Promo Code Offer Details

FanDuel UFC 329 Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5 Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days. (Up to $1,000 Bet Reset Tokens) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified July 11th, 2026

Unlocking this lucrative offer is a straightforward process exclusively available to new FanDuel customers. By registering a fresh account and committing to a systematic approach—betting just $5 per day for five consecutive days—you will secure a $200 bet reset token for each wager, totaling up to $1,000 in value. Unlock your first $200 bet reset token by wagering $5 on the Holloway vs. McGregor clash.

Analytically speaking, the most appealing aspect of this promotion is the flexibility it provides on the board. There is no odds limit for your first real-money wager. This means you can back a heavy favorite to secure a mathematically safe entry, or leverage the lack of restrictions to take a flyer on a high-upside player prop—like a first-round finish—without risking your promotional eligibility. Regardless of what you bet $5 on, you will receive your tokens, as long as you wager each of those five days. Just remember that this specific promotion is only eligible for new FanDuel customers.

FanDuel Markets For Holloway-McGregor Fight

Betting Market Max Holloway Connor McGregor Moneyline -225 +180 Total Rounds (Over/Under) O2.5 (+102) U2.5 (-128)

With the odds officially available, plotting your strategy ahead of the start of the fight is a proven recipe for success. Whether you wager a $5 unit on a Holloway masterclass or a McGregor knockout, the result of the fight does not alter your promo eligibility—your daily $5 wagers will still lock in the $200 bet reset tokens.

Once the markets open, turning to specific fight props often yields the highest expected value. Evaluating the “Method of Victory” or “Total Significant Strikes” markets could present highly appealing angles. Holloway’s data is relevant. However, McGregor has not fought since 2021, so this fight is largely unpredictable.

Activate Your FanDuel UFC 329 Promo Code Welcome Offer

Getting started with this massive UFC 329 promotion is a highly efficient process, and the data-driven advantage is that no manual promo code is necessary to be entered. To claim your bonus ahead of the Holloway vs. McGregor clash, follow these straightforward steps: