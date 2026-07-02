FanDuel Promo Code: Get New $1,000 Bonus + $25 Predictions Offer This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are a casual fan looking to step up your game and get in on today’s World Cup action, the latest FanDuel promo code offer unlocks a monster welcome offer. Right now, new users can sign up here to bet just $5 and get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for five consecutive days—totaling a massive up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens.

With multiple Round of 32 matchups on today’s schedule—including a heavyweight clash between Portugal and Croatia, as well as Switzerland taking on Algeria—we have the perfect opportunity to chase a nice pay day. Whether you are targeting today’s specific games or any other World Cup match this week, this new-user exclusive ensures we are in this together and fully equipped to wager on the knockout stage.

New FanDuel Promo Code Offer for the World Cup

Before we start handicapping today’s Round of 32 action—whether you are backing Portugal at Toronto Stadium or targeting the Switzerland vs. Algeria matchup at BC Place Vancouver—it is important to understand exactly how this welcome bonus works.

Review the table below for a complete breakdown of the latest FanDuel promo code offer:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days (Up to $1,000 Total) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 2, 2026

As a new FanDuel customer, you can take advantage of a highly rewarding structure designed to build your bankroll throughout the tournament. By simply placing a $5 real-money wager each day for five consecutive days, you will unlock $200 in Bet Reset Tokens daily, maxing out at an incredible $1,000 value.

One of the biggest advantages of this specific FanDuel promo is that there is no odds limit on your first real-money wager. That means you have the complete freedom to back a heavy favorite to play it safe, or take a swing on a longshot underdog without having to worry about meeting minimum odds requirements to qualify. This offer is completely flexible and can be applied to any of today’s FIFA World Cup matches on the daily slate.

Score an Extra $25 with FanDuel Predicts

If up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens wasn’t enough, there is another incredibly easy way to pad our wallets. New customers can secure an additional $25 bonus simply by signing up here on FanDuel Predicts. It is a fantastic add-on that gives us a little more ammunition for chasing those bigger payouts across the tournament.

Betting Odds for the World Cup on July 2nd

Let’s get to the fun part. Before you make your first wager to activate your daily $5 requirement, take a look at the morning line for today’s Round of 32 slate.

Matchup (Home vs. Away) Kickoff Time (UTC) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total (Over/Under) Portugal vs. Croatia 7 pm ET -150 / +270 / +470 O 2.5 (-142) / U 2.5 (+116) Switzerland vs. Algeria 11 pm ET -115 / +230 / +370 O 2.5 (+122) / U 2.5 (-150)

With the knockout stage underway, both matches offer excellent spots to deploy your FanDuel bonus. I’m looking closely at these matchups, and here are two standout betting angles I think give us a real chance at a solid return:

Portugal Moneyline (-150): I am locking in Portugal on the 3-way moneyline. They enter their clash against Croatia having scored six goals while conceding just one in their first three matches. Cristiano Ronaldo remains a constant threat with two goals already under his belt, making Portugal a highly reliable candidate to win in regulation.

Switzerland vs. Algeria Over 2.5 (+122): I love the value on a high-scoring affair here. Switzerland’s attack is firing on all cylinders, led by Johan Manzambi (three goals) and Ruben Vargas (two goals). On the other side, Riyad Mahrez (two goals) has Algeria playing incredibly dynamic soccer. Getting plus-money on the Over 2.5 offers fantastic value for our ticket.

If you are wondering about potential returns for your $5 qualifying wagers, a $5 bet on Portugal’s moneyline (-150) would yield a total payout of $8.33. Alternatively, if you opt for the Over 2.5 (+122) in the Switzerland vs. Algeria matchup, a successful $5 bet returns $11.10. Regardless of whether those initial bets win or lose, your Bet Reset Tokens will be securely credited for the remainder of the tournament as long as you fulfill your daily betting requirement.

How to Unlock the Best FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Getting started with this exclusive welcome bonus is a straightforward process, and the best part is that no FanDuel promo code needs to be manually entered. To claim your bonus ahead of today’s World Cup action, simply follow these steps:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account here with FanDuel Sportsbook by providing the standard registration information. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Qualifying Wagers: Place a minimum real-money wager of $5 each day for five consecutive days. Remember, there is no odds limit for your first real-money wager, giving you full flexibility to choose your favorite lines.

Once you have completed your daily $5 betting requirement, you will be awarded your $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for that day (up to $1,000 over five days) to use on future World Cup matches or other sporting events.

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