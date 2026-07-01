FanDuel Promo Code: Get $350 Sportsbook Bonus + $25 Predicts Offer for Team USA

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Hey there, soccer bettors. If you’re looking to build your bankroll during this massive tournament, I’ve got a strategy that’s going to set us up nicely. New users looking to wager on the upcoming World Cup clash between the USA and Bosnia-Herzegovina can activate the latest FanDuel promo code offer here and score $350 in bonus bets.

By claiming this exclusive promotion, new players can bet $5 for 7 days and get $350 in bonus bets. We’re in this together, so I want to make sure you take full advantage of this. Whether you want to back the USA on the moneyline today or handicap any other World Cup match happening this week, this welcome offer provides the perfect runway to boost your funds.

Current FanDuel Promo Code Offer for the World Cup

For fans eager to get a piece of the World Cup action, this welcome offer is strictly for new FanDuel customers. To claim your reward, you simply need to opt-in and place a $5 real-money wager per day for seven consecutive days.

It’s an accessible strategy that covers the highly anticipated Round of 32 matchup between the USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina, plus the rest of the knockout stage slate. Once you meet that seven-day betting requirement, FanDuel credits your account with $350 in bonus bets to use on future wagers.

When I’m placing these bets, the thing I appreciate most is the flexibility. There is absolutely no odds limit for your first real-money wager or your subsequent qualifying bets. Whether you want to back a heavy favorite to advance or take a swing at a massive underdog somewhere else in the bracket, your daily $5 bet qualifies you for the bonus regardless of the odds attached.

Want More? Score an Extra $25 with FanDuel Predicts

There is nothing better than stacking promotions for an even bigger edge. On top of the main welcome offer, new customers can get another $25 bonus simply by signing up for FanDuel Predicts here (iOS) or here (Android).

This feature allows you to make trades on the World Cup action, giving you a fun, sophisticated way to follow the tournament and chase bigger payouts with total confidence.

Betting Odds for USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

While we are all anxiously waiting for this Round of 32 clash, FanDuel’s official betting markets haven’t hit the board just yet. Usually, the morning line and official odds open 1 to 7 days before the event.

Once they go live, here is where you will find the traditional 3-way moneyline (90 minutes):

Market USA Draw Bosnia and Herzegovina Moneyline -280 +390 +800

The beauty of the FanDuel promo is that your $5 qualifying wager will trigger the $350 in bonus bets regardless of the odds attached or the bet’s eventual outcome. You’re getting rewarded either way.

When you’re ready to place your bets, analyzing recent team form is the key to finding a real chance at a nice pay day. The USA brings significant attacking momentum into this match, scoring 8 goals while conceding only 4 across their first three tournament games. Striker Folarin Balogun leads the American attack with 2 goals, while Sebastian Berhalter and Alex Freeman have been incredible playmakers, each logging a goal and an assist so far.

On the other side of the pitch, Bosnia and Herzegovina has been caught in higher-scoring shootouts, finding the back of the net 5 times but conceding 6 goals in three matches. Keep an eye on Ermin Mahmic; he has been their most clinical finisher, tallying 2 goals on just 2 shots on target. Depending on where the Over/Under line ultimately settles, combining the defensive vulnerabilities of Bosnia with the USA’s potent offense could make betting the “Over” a highly profitable play.

How to Activate Your FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming this generous World Cup welcome bonus is incredibly straightforward. Because there is no specific promo code required to unlock this offer, just follow my step-by-step guide below to secure your bonus ahead of the USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina match:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account here by providing your standard registration details. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with an initial deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Wagers: Wager a minimum of $5 per day for seven consecutive days. Remember, there is absolutely no odds limit for your first real-money wager, giving you full control to back a lock or chase a longshot. Collect Your Reward: After meeting the daily betting requirements, you will be awarded $350 in bonus bets.

All users will receive their Bonus Bets within 72 hours of the bet settlement. You can then use those bonus funds to move beyond simple bets, try out some new parlays, and continue wagering on the remainder of the World Cup tournament.

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