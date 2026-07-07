FanDuel Promo Code: Get $25 Trading Bonus for Switzerland vs. Colombia, Baseball Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the FIFA World Cup continues, new FanDuel Predicts customers can claim an exciting welcome bonus by activating the latest FanDuel promo code offer. This straightforward promotional offer is perfectly timed for today’s high-stakes playoff clash between Switzerland and Colombia, allowing you to get a $25 bonus when you sign up here.

You can use your bonus funds directly on this highly anticipated soccer matchup, any of today’s other games, or any World Cup match taking place this week. Plus, your welcome bonus is fully flexible, meaning you can also take advantage of it to make predictions on other sports, such as MLB action.

FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks $25 Bonus for Sports Predictions

Before making your picks for the upcoming Switzerland vs. Colombia match, review the essential details of this promotional offer below:

FanDuel Promo Code None Needed – Follow Links to Activate New User Offer $25 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 7, 2026

If you are looking to get in on the action for the upcoming Round of 16 showdown between Switzerland and Colombia, this promotional offer is the perfect starting point. The FanDuel promo code guarantees that new Predicts customers will receive a $25 sign-up bonus upon registration.

You can immediately apply this bonus to your predictions for this pivotal FIFA World Cup playoff matchup, or use it to explore picks for MLB and other available sports.

To be eligible for this promotion, you must be a first-time player on the platform. Please note that FanDuel Predicts is available in several states, and users must be at least 18 years of age to play and claim the $25 welcome bonus.

Probabilities for Switzerland vs. Colombia

Team Probability Switzerland 27.0% Draw 30.6% Colombia 42.4%

Get in your pre-game predictions before the match begins at 4 pm ET. Then, follow along as the action unfolds to find chances to make trades. In addition to individual games, customers can use this bonus to make trades on futures. Use this time to take Spain, France or another team to win the tournament. Outside of the World Cup, you’ll find similar markets for MLB, the PGA Tour, UFC, Wimbledon and much more.

How to Activate the Best FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the Switzerland vs. Colombia clash is quick and easy. Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus funds: