FanDuel Promo Code: Get $25 Trading Bonus for Switzerland vs. Colombia, Baseball Predictions

As the FIFA World Cup continues, new FanDuel Predicts customers can claim an exciting welcome bonus by activating the latest FanDuel promo code offer. This straightforward promotional offer is perfectly timed for today’s high-stakes playoff clash between Switzerland and Colombia, allowing you to get a $25 bonus when you sign up here.
You can use your bonus funds directly on this highly anticipated soccer matchup, any of today’s other games, or any World Cup match taking place this week. Plus, your welcome bonus is fully flexible, meaning you can also take advantage of it to make predictions on other sports, such as MLB action.
FanDuel Promo Code Unlocks $25 Bonus for Sports Predictions
Before making your picks for the upcoming Switzerland vs. Colombia match, review the essential details of this promotional offer below:
|FanDuel Promo Code
|None Needed – Follow Links to Activate
|New User Offer
|$25 Bonus
|Terms and Conditions
|18+ and Present in the US
|Date Last Verified
|July 7, 2026
If you are looking to get in on the action for the upcoming Round of 16 showdown between Switzerland and Colombia, this promotional offer is the perfect starting point. The FanDuel promo code guarantees that new Predicts customers will receive a $25 sign-up bonus upon registration.
You can immediately apply this bonus to your predictions for this pivotal FIFA World Cup playoff matchup, or use it to explore picks for MLB and other available sports.
To be eligible for this promotion, you must be a first-time player on the platform. Please note that FanDuel Predicts is available in several states, and users must be at least 18 years of age to play and claim the $25 welcome bonus.
Probabilities for Switzerland vs. Colombia
|Team
|Probability
|Switzerland
|27.0%
|Draw
|30.6%
|Colombia
|42.4%
Get in your pre-game predictions before the match begins at 4 pm ET. Then, follow along as the action unfolds to find chances to make trades. In addition to individual games, customers can use this bonus to make trades on futures. Use this time to take Spain, France or another team to win the tournament. Outside of the World Cup, you’ll find similar markets for MLB, the PGA Tour, UFC, Wimbledon and much more.
How to Activate the Best FanDuel Promo Code Offer
Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the Switzerland vs. Colombia clash is quick and easy. Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus funds:
- Create an Account: Begin the registration process here to create your new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to set up your profile securely. No FanDuel promo code is needed when following our links.
- Verify Your Identity: As part of the standard registration process, you will be required to provide proof of identification to verify your account.
- Claim Your Bonus: Once your account is verified and the code is applied, you will receive your $25 bonus, ready to be used on your predictions for Switzerland, Colombia, other World Cup matchups, or even MLB games.