Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10, Get a $20 Bonus for Wednesday MLB Trades (July 29)

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New customers can activate the Polymarket promo code WTOP for today’s MLB games, which redeems a $20 bonus. Use this link here to get started.







Polymarket Promo Code WTOP for $20 MLB Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified July 29th, 2026

To get in on the action, new Polymarket customers can easily unlock this $20 bonus to use on today’s massive MLB slate after placing a qualifying $10 trade. As we start handicapping the board and outlining our predictions, that extra $20 acts as the perfect boost to our trading portfolios. Just remember that unlocking the bonus requires an initial trade of at least $10, and all participants must be 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state at the time of registration.

Use Polymarket MLB Promo Today

Matchup Moneyline Probability CHC @ STL CHC -119 / STL -101 CHC 52.0% / STL 48.0% SEA @ LAD SEA +125 / LAD -149 SEA 42.6% / LAD 57.4%

When we evaluate the numbers in that Seattle vs. Los Angeles matchup, the Dodgers carry noticeable statistical advantages into the contest. Los Angeles enters the game hitting .261 as a team with 552 runs scored. The Mariners have struggled much more at the plate, posting a .231 team batting average while scoring just 436 runs so far this season. Seattle even recently dismissed assistant hitting coach Bobby Magallanes to try and spark their lineup, but they face a tough task against a Dodgers pitching staff that holds a 3.608 team ERA (compared to Seattle’s 3.706 ERA). Furthermore, Los Angeles is anticipating the return of major pieces like Shohei Ohtani and Blake Snell from the injured list amid their typical aggressive trade deadline strategy.

Meanwhile, the CHC @ STL matchup brings another intense chapter to their historic I-55 rivalry. The Cardinals, under Chaim Bloom, are facing a fascinating trade deadline dilemma as they weigh their long-term rebuild strategy against their current roster construction, making this a highly intriguing spot to trade percentages on.

How to Secure the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Getting your account set up and ready to trade is a straightforward process. To ensure you activate the offer properly, be sure to use promo code WTOP when registering for your new account.

Follow these steps to claim your bonus:

Download the Polymarket app to your mobile device. Create and register a new account by providing standard personal information. Provide the necessary proof of identification to verify your account. Enter the promo code WTOP during the registration process. Make a qualifying first trade of at least $10.

Once these steps are completed, your $20 bonus will be activated, and we will be ready to lock in our predictions on today’s MLB action.

This offer is especially useful for anyone comparing market prices across multiple games because it gives new users a little more flexibility while learning how Polymarket works. Before making any selection, review the latest odds, confirm the matchup details, and consider how news around lineups, pitching availability, injuries, and the trade deadline could shift probabilities throughout the day. Markets can move quickly, so checking back closer to first pitch may help users make a more informed decision.