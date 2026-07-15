FanDuel Promo Code: Get $1,000 in Bet Resets + $25 Prediction Bonus for England-Argentina

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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FanDuel Promo Code for England vs. Argentina

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5 for 5 Days & Get $1,000 in bet resets Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. FanDuel Predicts Register for a $25 Bonus Date Last Verified July 15, 2026

Odds for the World Cup Semifinals

Betting Market Odds England (Moneyline) -132 Argentina (Moneyline) +116 Harry Kane to Score a Goal +125 Lionel Messi to Score a Goal +135

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Unlocking the Newest FanDuel Promo Code Offer

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