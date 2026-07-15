FanDuel Promo Code: Get $1,000 in Bet Resets + $25 Prediction Bonus for England-Argentina

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…
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It’s the perfect time to unlock the latest FanDuel promo code offer for the World Cup. Get ready for England vs. Argentina by signing up here. New customers can bet $5 for five consecutive days and score up to $1,000 in bet resets ($200 in bonus bets per day). In addition to learning about this welcome bonus, you’ll see how to earn an extra $25 bonus on FanDuel Predicts.
FanDuel Promo Code for England vs. Argentina
Before I walk you through exactly how I’m placing these bets, let’s look at the basic details of this welcome offer. Here is everything you need to know about claiming your sign-up bonus:
FanDuel Promo Code
No Code Needed
New User Offer
Bet $5 for 5 Days & Get $1,000 in bet resets
Terms and Conditions
21+ and Present in Participating States.
FanDuel Predicts
Register for a $25 Bonus
Date Last Verified
July 15, 2026
To take advantage of this massive welcome offer, new FanDuel customers simply need to register, opt in, and place a $5 real-money wager for five consecutive days. By sticking to this schedule, you earn up to $1,000 in total bet resets. With the FIFA World Cup semifinals headlining the current soccer slate, there is no better time for us to jump into the action.
One of the reasons I highly recommend this promotion is the flexibility it gives us. There is zero odds limit for your first real-money wager. This means we aren’t forced to just bet heavy favorites—we can confidently take a swing on a high-value underdog prop if we spot a good angle. Keep in mind, this sign-up bonus is strictly for new FanDuel customers creating an account for the first time.
Odds for the World Cup Semifinals
Betting Market
Odds
England (Moneyline)
-132
Argentina (Moneyline)
+116
Harry Kane to Score a Goal
+125
Lionel Messi to Score a Goal
+135
When I’m handicapping a massive match like this, I immediately start building a strategy around the stats. While we wait for the official odds and the morning line to drop, recent performances give us an incredible edge for our best bets.
For Argentina, Lionel Messi has been absolutely dominant. With 8 goals and 2 assists in 6 matches, backing Messi in the goalscorer markets is always a strategy I’m willing to play. Lautaro Martinez (2 goals) offers another dangerous attacking option if you’re looking for extra value.
England counters with serious firepower of their own. Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have each netted 6 goals in the tournament, supported beautifully by Bukayo Saka, who has tallied 3 assists. Taking Kane or Bellingham to find the back of the net could be a highly profitable play.
If picking a winner feels too tight, keying in on the Over for total goals is an attractive target. Argentina has scored 17 goals this tournament, while England has tallied 13. With offenses this potent, we’re in for plenty of action.
Make World Cup Trades with FanDuel Predicts
Before we get to the final activation steps, I want to share another great angle. You can also get a $25 bonus for FanDuel Predicts by signing up here.
Because this operates as a peer-to-peer trading market rather than a traditional sportsbook, it is available in most US states. It’s an awesome, accessible way to get even more skin in the game while we watch this tournament unfold.
Unlocking the Newest FanDuel Promo Code Offer
Claiming this welcome offer is incredibly straightforward, and I love that there’s no complicated FanDuel promo code to remember.
To get your account set up, just follow these steps:
Register and Sign Up: Create your new account here.
Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a first-time deposit of $5 or more.
Place Your Bets: Wager a minimum of $5 per day for five consecutive days.
By meeting the daily $5 betting requirement, you will be awarded $200 in bet resets for each of those five days, totaling up to $1,000.
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