FanDuel Promo Code: Get $1,000 in Bet Resets + $25 MLB Prediction Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are looking to get in on the baseball action and build your bankroll, we are in this together. Our guide is here to explain exactly how new users can take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code offer ahead of the next MLB game. Register here and bet $5 for 5 days and get up to $1,000 in bet resets.

You get a $200 bet reset each day, meaning if your daily wager doesn’t pan out, you receive a bonus refund. Use this generous boost to wager on today’s exciting matchups, whether you want to target the marquee showdown between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees, or back the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cleveland Guardians.

FanDuel Promo Code for MLB’s Return

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5 for 5 Days & Get $1,000 in Bet Resets Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified July 17, 2026

Using $1,000 in Bet Resets

This exclusive FanDuel promo code offer is designed specifically for new customers looking to dive into the current MLB season with a serious advantage. To qualify for this massive welcome bonus, simply register a new account and place a real-money wager of $5 or more each day for 5 consecutive days to receive the bet resets.

You are covered with up to a $200 bet reset each day—meaning if your qualifying bet loses, you get your stake back as a bonus refund. This daily wagering structure perfectly aligns with the everyday grind of the MLB schedule, giving you plenty of chances to find an edge on exciting cross-league clashes.

Expand Your Strategy: Try FanDuel Predicts

If you love exploring new markets or happen to live in a state where traditional sportsbooks aren’t fully available yet, you should definitely look into FanDuel Predicts. By signing up here for FanDuel Predicts, you get a $25 bonus specifically for their trading markets. Because this operates as a peer-to-peer exchange—where you are effectively trading directly with other sports fans rather than playing against the house—it is legally available in more states. It’s an incredible way to test your sports knowledge and add another tool to your arsenal.

Get in Your First Wager on the Dodgers vs. Yankees

Tonight’s marquee matchup takes us to Yankee Stadium, where the New York Yankees host the Los Angeles Dodgers. Oddsmakers expect an incredibly tight contest, with the Dodgers opening as razor-thin -110 moneyline favorites over the Yankees (-109).

The Dodgers boast a dangerous .777 team OPS with 127 home runs on the season. The Yankees counter with immense power of their own, slugging 142 home runs with a .741 overall OPS. Given the sheer firepower in both dugouts, that total of 9 runs has a real chance to see some action.

Potential $5 Bet Payouts: If you want to step up from a simple win bet and learn some strategy, here is what a baseline $5 wager nets you in profit on the Dodgers-Yankees game:

Moneyline: A $5 bet on the Dodgers (-110) wins $4.55. If you back the Yankees (-109), a $5 bet returns $4.59 in profit.

A $5 bet on the Dodgers (-110) wins $4.55. If you back the Yankees (-109), a $5 bet returns $4.59 in profit. Runline (Spread): Ready for a slightly more sophisticated bet? The runline is baseball’s point spread. If you feel confident in a multi-run Dodgers victory, a $5 bet on the LAD -1.5 runline at +145 odds yields a $7.25 profit. Conversely, taking the Yankees +1.5 (-175) to keep it close or win outright nets you a $2.86 profit.

FanDuel Promo Code: Steps to Register

Claiming your bonus for tonight’s MLB slate is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to unlock your bet resets for matchups like the Dodgers at Yankees:

Sign Up: Create a new account here and register. Fortunately, there is no FanDuel promo code necessary to enter during this step—the offer is automatically applied to eligible new accounts. Deposit Funds: Once your account is verified, make a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Bets: To qualify for the full bonus, you need to wager a minimum of $5 a day for 5 consecutive days. You will be backed by a $200 bet reset each day, meaning a loss results in a bonus refund. Claim Your Bonus: If your qualifying daily wager loses, you will be awarded your bonus refund (up to $200 per day).

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