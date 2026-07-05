FanDuel Promo Code: Get $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens, $25 Prediction Bonus for Mexico vs. England

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New customers can unlock an exclusive promotion ahead of the next match without even needing a specific FanDuel promo code. By signing up here, new customers can claim a highly lucrative deal: Bet $5, get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 days—adding up to a massive $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens.

This offer is perfectly timed for today’s highly anticipated Round of 16 matchup between Mexico and England. Let’s dive into how we can tackle this tournament slate together.

FanDuel Promo Code for the World Cup

If you are gearing up for the action on the pitch, here is a quick overview of what to expect from this exclusive sign-up promotion:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days (Up to $1,000) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 5, 2026

Available exclusively to new FanDuel customers, this setup is an absolute dream for everyday bettors looking to chase bigger payouts with confidence. To claim the offer, simply sign up and place a real-money bet of $5. Over the course of five days, you’ll receive $200 in Bet Reset Tokens each day you wager, giving you up to $1,000 total in tokens to play with.

With a full slate of World Cup matches on the horizon, this extended structure allows us to spread our handicapping across the entire week, keeping us in the action from the Mexico vs. England clash straight through the weekend. Whether we key in on a heavy favorite or try to hit a nice pay day on a massive underdog, we have a real chance to maximize our value without worrying about minimum odds requirements.

Score an Extra $25 Bonus with FanDuel Predicts

Before we even look at the morning lines, I want to make sure you grab all the available value. New customers can score an additional $25 bonus just by signing up here on FanDuel Predicts. It is a fantastic, simple way to pad our bankroll before we officially lock in our first match wager of the tournament.

Betting Odds for Mexico-England

Betting Market Odds Moneyline: Mexico +104 Moneyline: England -128 Total Goals: Over 2.5 +138 Total Goals: Under 2.5 -170

Both squads have been absolute offensive machines, netting 8 goals each across their first four matches. For England, the attack runs through Harry Kane, who currently sits on 5 goals. Jude Bellingham (2 goals, 1 assist) and Bukayo Saka (2 assists) have served as elite playmakers behind him.

But here is where our strategy gets interesting: betting the Over on total goals feels like a risky gamble when you look at Mexico’s lockdown defense. Through four matches, they have incredibly conceded 0 goals. On the attacking side, Julian Quinones leads the Mexican front line with 3 goals and 1 assist, while Roberto Alvarado is the primary setup man with 3 assists.

Claim $1,000 in Bet Resets with This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Getting started with this exclusive promotion is incredibly simple—and no specific FanDuel promo code is required to be entered during registration. Let’s walk through the exact steps so we can secure this bag together:

Sign Up: Register and create a new account here. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Opt into Predicts: Remember to sign up on FanDuel Predicts to secure your extra $25 bonus. Place Your Bets: Place a qualifying wager of at least $5. Collect Your Tokens: You will receive $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 days (up to $1,000 total).

Enjoy the Round of 16 action, trust your handicapping, and make the most out of your FIFA World Cup betting experience.

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