FanDuel Promo Code: Get $1,000 Bonus for MLB + $25 Predictions Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The latest FanDuel promo code offer is the perfect way to move beyond simple MLB wagers and build a serious bankroll. New users who sign up here can bet $5 and get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 consecutive days—giving you the chance to rack up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens.

We are in this together, and whether you are targeting tonight’s matchups or any other MLB game this week, this guide will help you lock in this bankroll boost with confidence.

Best FanDuel Promo Code Offer for MLB Fans

Before we lock in our first wagers on tonight’s action, it is crucial to understand exactly what we’re working with. Whether I’m backing a heavy favorite like the 60-win Los Angeles Dodgers or hunting for value with an underdog, knowing the terms of your welcome bonus is step one of smart handicapping. Here is a complete breakdown of the offer:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5 Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days. (Up to $1,000 Bet Reset Tokens) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 8, 2026

For new FanDuel customers stepping up to the plate tonight, this promotion provides an incredible opportunity to chase bigger payouts without sweating the initial risk. The setup is highly rewarding: simply place a $5 wager each day for five consecutive days, and you will receive $200 in Bet Reset Tokens daily, capping out at a massive $1,000 in total value.

One of my absolute favorite aspects of this offer is that there is no odds limit on your first real-money wager. That means we have the freedom to back a massive favorite or take a swing on a plus-money underdog without any restrictions holding us back. As long as you are a new customer and meet the daily $5 requirement, your account will be locked and loaded with Bet Reset Tokens to use across the entire MLB slate.

Score an Extra $25 Bonus with FanDuel Predicts

I am always looking for extra value to pad our bankrolls, and right now, there is a simple way to grab even more bonus funds. In addition to the massive Bet Reset Tokens offer, you can get another $25 bonus simply by signing up here on FanDuel Predicts. It is an incredibly easy way to score a little extra capital to use for MLB prediction markets.

Betting Odds for Yankees-Rays, More MLB Matchups

When we’re looking at the board, we want to find the smartest spots to deploy our capital. Whether you are looking to play it safe or shoot for a bigger payout, tonight’s MLB schedule is full of real chances to profit. Here are the consensus odds for tonight’s highlighted matchups:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays TB -120 / NYY +100 TB 1.5 (-220) / NYY -1.5 (+180) 7 (O -119 / U -101) Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds CIN -138 / PHI +116 CIN -1.5 (+144) / PHI 1.5 (-175) 9 (O -118 / U -102) Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres PAD -143 / DIA +120 PAD -1.5 (+146) / DIA 1.5 (-175) 8.5 (O +100 / U -121) Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers LAD -244 / ROC +200 LAD -1.5 (-124) / ROC 1.5 (+103) 10 (O -104 / U -116)

If you ask me, the biggest mismatch on tonight’s board is at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium, where the 60-win Los Angeles Dodgers host the Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers are boasting baseball’s heaviest moneyline at -244, and when you dig into the pitching matchup, the strategy becomes crystal clear.

Los Angeles is sending notable starter Roki Sasaki to the mound. He is backed by a Dodgers starting rotation that has been nothing short of dominant, compiling a stellar 3.308 ERA, a 1.075 WHIP, and 8.78 strikeouts per nine innings. On the other side, the Rockies counter with Gabriel Hughes. Colorado’s starting staff has struggled immensely, posting a bloated 6.028 aggregate ERA and a 1.556 WHIP.

If you want to see exactly how your $5 promo wager plays out in a game like this, here is the math so we can strategize our payouts:

Moneyline: A $5 bet on the heavily favored Dodgers (-244) yields a safe but small $2.05 in profit (a $7.05 total payout). If you want to take a shot on the underdog Rockies (+200), that same $5 bet nets a clean $10.00 in profit ($15.00 total payout).

A $5 bet on the heavily favored Dodgers (-244) yields a safe but small $2.05 in profit (a $7.05 total payout). If you want to take a shot on the underdog Rockies (+200), that same $5 bet nets a clean $10.00 in profit ($15.00 total payout). Runline (Spread): This is where it gets interesting. Backing the Dodgers to win by multiple runs on the runline at -1.5 (-124) returns $4.03 in profit on a $5 bet ($9.03 total payout). Taking the Rockies to keep it within a single run at +1.5 (+103) nets $5.15 in profit ($10.15 total payout).

How to Unlock the Latest FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Getting set up with this massive welcome bonus is incredibly straightforward. You don’t even need to type in a specific promo code to get started. Just follow these simple steps, and we’ll have you in the action:

Register and Sign Up: Create your new account here by providing the basic required information to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is active, make your first deposit of at least $5. Place Your Wagers: To fully maximize the offer, wager a minimum of $5 a day for 5 consecutive days.

Remember, there are absolutely no odds limits on that first real-money bet. You have the total freedom to back a heavy favorite or hunt for a plus-money payout. Once your bets settle, FanDuel will award your Bet Reset Tokens within 72 hours, fueling your bankroll for more MLB parlays or futures throughout the summer.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.