FanDuel Promo Code: Get $1,000 Bet Resets for World Cup Semis, MLB All-Star Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is honestly nothing better than finding a golden opportunity to build our betting bankroll ahead of a massive soccer clash. By activating the latest FanDuel promo code offer here, new users can bet $5 for five consecutive days and get $1,000 in total bet resets.

Whether you want to back a side in today’s epic World Cup semifinal or string together some wagers for the MLB All-Star Game, this new-user-only bonus gives us a real chance to chase a nice pay day with some serious peace of mind. Let’s dive into how we can tackle this slate together.

FanDuel Promo Code for the World Cup Semifinals

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5 for Five Days and Get $1,000 in Bet Resets Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 14, 2026

As eligible “new FanDuel customers,” we have an incredibly unique opportunity to lock in long-term value over the next week of FIFA World Cup action. The mechanics of this welcome offer are simple: new users who place a minimum $5 wager per day for five consecutive days will trigger $1,000 in total bet resets (issued as $200 per day). It is the ultimate tool to give your bankroll an extended runway, particularly as we gear up for the massive semifinal showdown between France and Spain.

When I am handicapping offers like this, my favorite feature is always the flexibility. There is absolutely no odds limit for your first real-money wager. Whether you want to confidently back a heavy moneyline favorite, take a stab at a live underdog, or build a complex parlay for the France vs. Spain match, your qualifying bet counts.

As long as we stick to the $5 daily minimum over the five-day period, that $1,000 in bet resets will hit our accounts, giving us all the firepower we need for the rest of the playoffs.

Betting Odds for France vs. Spain

Market (To Advance) France Spain Odds -150 +124

France is coming in as an absolute offensive juggernaut, having buried 16 goals across six matches while conceding only two. Kylian Mbappe is dominating the pitch with an incredible eight goals and three assists, and his teammate Ousmane Dembele has already found the back of the net five times.

Spain, conversely, brings an incredibly disciplined defense to Dallas Stadium, having allowed a shockingly low single goal across their six matches. On the attacking side, they are anchored by Mikel Oyarzabal (four goals) and the playmaking ability of Marc Cucurella (two assists).

Look hard at the under for total goals. Both squads boast elite defensive units that have surrendered a combined three goals across 12 total matches. That is exactly the kind of trend we want to exploit.

Don’t Forget the Diamond: MLB All-Star Game

If you are looking to diversify your betting portfolio and round out your five days of wagers, remember that this FanDuel bonus isn’t restricted solely to the soccer pitch. You can also use this incredible welcome offer on the MLB All-Star Game taking place on Tuesday night.

Flipping from the World Cup to a midsummer baseball classic is a great way to meet your daily $5 minimum requirement while exploring different sports betting markets.

How to Activate the Latest FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Getting started and claiming this massive welcome bonus is a straightforward process, and we’re in this together every step of the way. The best part? No manual FanDuel promo code is necessary—simply clicking our activation links will automatically apply the code for you.

Follow these easy steps to get in on the action:

Register and Sign Up: Create your new FanDuel account here by providing the standard identity verification details required in your state. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created bankroll with a first-time deposit of at least $5. Place Your Wagers: Log in and wager a minimum of $5 per day for five consecutive days. Remember, there is no odds limit for your first real-money wager, so feel free to key in on heavy favorites or chase bigger payouts on longshot props.

By meeting these daily requirements, FanDuel will award you $200 in bet resets each day, totaling a massive $1,000 over the five-day promotional window. You can expect to see those Bonus Bets hit your account within 72 hours of each qualifying bet’s settlement.

Whether you are locking in your moneyline picks for the France vs. Spain World Cup semifinal or pivoting to Tuesday night’s MLB All-Star Game, this offer is your ticket to a more strategic, rewarding betting experience.

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