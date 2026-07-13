FanDuel Home Run Derby Promo Code: Get $25 Predictions Offer or $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus

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This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Set up a new profile using the FanDuel Home Run Derby promo code here to capitalize on a $1,000 bet reset offer for tonight’s loaded event.

Additionally, you can capture a $25 trading bonus here (iOS) or here (Android) with FanDuel Predicts.







FanDuel Home Run Derby Promo Code for Bonus Tonight

When hunting for value, we put a lot of stock in straightforward welcome offers that don’t cap your upside. Here is a quick breakdown of the primary offer on the table:

FanDuel MLB Home Run Derby Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5 Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days. (Up to $1,000 Bet Reset Tokens) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified July 13th, 2026

Before diving into the numbers, remember that across all your betting strategies this week, users can also sign up with the FanDuel Predicts promo code to redeem a $25 predictions bonus.

Promo Code Overview

New FanDuel customers have a unique opportunity to boost their bankroll during this week’s MLB slate. By signing up and opting into the latest welcome offer, new users can get a Bet $5 Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days. (Up to $1,000 Bet Reset Tokens). The true analytical edge here? There is no odds limit for your first real-money wager or subsequent daily qualifying bets.

And as a savvy bettor, you’ll want to layer your action—keep in mind that users can also sign up with the FanDuel Predicts promo code to redeem a $25 predictions bonus alongside this main promotion.

Stepping Up to the Plate: MLB Home Run Derby Format & Odds

Please note that this offer is heavily tied to the MLB Home Run Derby, which features a completely new format this year. We’ve seen time and time again that format changes create market inefficiencies, and understanding the rules is the first step to finding betting value. Here is how the new format works:

No timer and no “outs.”

Round 1: 20 swings per player.

20 swings per player. Round 2: 15 swings per player.

15 swings per player. Finals: 15 swings per player.

15 swings per player. Each swing counts toward a player’s allotment, whether it results in a homer or not.

If you homer on your last swing in any round, you keep going until you do not homer.

There is no bonus round and there is no “bracket” for the first round.

Tiebreakers: Home Run Distance (Round 1); three-swing swing-offs (Rounds 2 and 3).

Home Run Distance (Round 1); three-swing swing-offs (Rounds 2 and 3). Just as in the past two Home Run Derby events in 2024 and 2025, the participants with the top four home run totals from that round will advance to the semifinals, where they’ll be seeded based on their first-round homer totals and face off head-to-head (No. 1 vs. No. 4 and No. 2 vs. No. 3) to determine the two finalists.

MLB Home Run Derby Winner Odds

Looking at the prices, here is the current board for the Derby outright winner:

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +340

+340 Junior Caminero (Rays): +425

+425 Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +475

+475 Jac Caglianone (Royals): +650

+650 Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +650

+650 Bryce Harper (Phillies): +850

+850 Ben Rice (Yankees): 9/1 (+900)

9/1 (+900) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): 11/1 (+1100)

Schwarber sits as the consensus favorite, but it does stand to reason that the new “swing-limited” format could favor power hitters further down the board who maximize contact, making guys like Harper (+850) or Rice (+900) intriguing value plays. Whichever slugger you back, remember that users can also sign up with the FanDuel Predicts promo code to redeem a $25 predictions bonus to use on these events.

How to Redeem the FanDuel Home Run Derby Promo Code Offer

Getting started with this exclusive welcome offer is a seamless process, and no promo code is necessary to be entered during registration. To claim your bonus and extract the most value from the market, follow these simple steps:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account with FanDuel Sportsbook by providing the required identity verification details. Make a Deposit: Once your account is active, make a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Bets: Place a real-money wager of at least $5. To fulfill the promotion’s requirements, you need to wager a minimum of $5 a day for seven consecutive days. (With no odds limit, you have the flexibility to back heavy favorites or take a swing on longshot underdogs). Claim Your Bonus: After completing your seven days of qualifying wagers, you will be awarded $350 in bonus bets.

All users who complete the promotional requirements will receive their bonus bets within 72 hours of the final bet settlement. These bonus funds can then be used to wager on any available market on the platform. Finally, to round out your portfolio, users can also sign up with the FanDuel Predicts promo code to redeem a $25 predictions bonus.