Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Unlocks $1,000 Bonus for World Cup, MLB Action This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can take advantage of the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to claim a $1,000 bonus ahead of an awesome weekend of MLB and World Cup action. Get started here.







Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Details and Terms

Before locking in your picks for the upcoming matchup, it is important to understand exactly how this sportsbook offer operates. Here is a comprehensive breakdown of the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code and its key terms and conditions:

Claim the Offer: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during sign-up to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during sign-up to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer. 10-Day Structure: The $1,000 maximum bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days, with up to a $100 wager matched in FanCash each day.

The $1,000 maximum bonus is distributed over 10 consecutive days, with up to a $100 wager matched in FanCash each day. Age Requirements: Participants must be 21 years of age or older to use Fanatics Sportsbook.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older to use Fanatics Sportsbook. Location Rules: This promotion is available in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating, excluding New York.

This promotion is available in all states where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating, excluding New York. Minimum Deposit: A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion.

A minimum initial deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion. Opt-In and Betting Mechanics: After opting in, players must manually apply the promotion to a wager through their bet slip. This must be done once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After opting in, players must manually apply the promotion to a wager through their bet slip. This must be done once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Qualifying Wagers: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion match.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion match. FanCash Restrictions: FanCash is strictly non-withdrawable and is subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be utilized or converted.

FanCash is strictly non-withdrawable and is subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be utilized or converted. Winnings Calculation: Any winnings are calculated based on the cash portion of the wager only; the FanCash stakes themselves are excluded from all winnings calculations.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code for MLB, World Cup Bonus

Before the first pitch is thrown for the Saturday slate today, check out the details of the Fanatics Sportsbook welcome offer. It is a great way to build up your bankroll while betting on your favorite MLB teams throughout the week.

Promotional Category Details Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified July 18th, 2026

Saturday World Cup Odds: France vs. England

Because the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code spans 10 days, bettors can easily transition from weekday MLB action to weekend international soccer. This Saturday features a blockbuster World Cup match between France and England.

World Cup Match Odds:

France Moneyline: -110

-110 Draw: +280

+280 England Moneyline: +280

France enters the match as the slight favorite at -110. Bettors looking for a higher potential return might consider backing England or a draw, both of which offer +280 odds. Whether you prefer the favorites or see value in an upset, this highly anticipated contest is an ideal spot to place one of your daily qualifying wagers.

How to Activate the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Claiming your sign-up bonus before England and France take the field is a straightforward process. To ensure you lock in your daily bet match, simply follow the steps below: