Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Get $1,000 Bonus for the MLB All-Star Game Tonight

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Dive into the MLB All-Star game tonight as baseballs best show out with a $1,000 bonus after signing up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN. Use this link here to get started.







Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Details and Terms

Before firing off your wagers, it does stand to reason that you should understand exactly how the mechanics of this new user bonus work. We put a lot of stock in reading the fine print so you don’t have to. Here is an overview of the key terms and conditions for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code:

The Offer: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to claim the $1,000 bonus offer. The bonus spans 10 consecutive days, with your first daily wager matched up to $100 in FanCash.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to claim the $1,000 bonus offer. The bonus spans 10 consecutive days, with your first daily wager matched up to $100 in FanCash. Age Requirement: Participants must be 21 years of age or older to use Fanatics Sportsbook.

Participants must be 21 years of age or older to use Fanatics Sportsbook. Location Eligibility: This offer is available only to individuals who are physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, excluding New York.

This offer is available only to individuals who are physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally, excluding New York. Minimum Deposit: A standard minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion.

A standard minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate in the promotion. Opt-In Process: After opting in, players must manually apply the promotion to a wager through their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After opting in, players must manually apply the promotion to a wager through their bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Qualifying Bets: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion match.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion match. Playthrough Rules: Earned FanCash is non-withdrawable and is subject to a straightforward 1x playthrough requirement before it converts to withdrawable cash.

Earned FanCash is non-withdrawable and is subject to a straightforward 1x playthrough requirement before it converts to withdrawable cash. Payout Structure: Any winnings are calculated based on the cash portion of the wager only; FanCash stakes are excluded from the final payout calculations.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for $1,000 MLB ASG Bonus

Whether you are backing the American League’s raw power or the National League’s finesse, having extra capital changes the math on your futures prices and daily odds. Here is a quick snapshot of how the current Fanatics Sportsbook promotion breaks down:

Category Details Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified July 14th, 2026

Use Fanatics Sportsbook for the MLB ASG Tonight

The American League will face off against the National League tonight at 8:00 PM ET. Here is a look at how the odds shake out for this game:

Bet Type American League National League Spread +1.5 (-178) -1.5 (+146) Moneyline +116 -136 Total Runs Over 8 (-102) Under 8 (-120)

The National League enters as the favorite on the moneyline at -136, while the American League is listed as a +116 underdog. If you’re looking at the run line spread, the American League is getting +1.5 runs at a pricey -178, compared to the National League laying -1.5 runs at an enticing +146. The consensus odds have the total runs set at 8, slightly favoring the under at -120 compared to the over at -102.

We put a lot of stock in the starting rotation for these types of matchups. Dylan Cease gets the nod for the American League, bringing explosive strikeout stuff to the mound, while Cristopher Sánchez will start for the National League, relying on his elite groundball rate to neutralize power hitters. Given the lack of reliable team trends, the smart money often looks for value in the underdog.

How to Sign Up With the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Getting started and locking in your value before the American League vs. National League first pitch is a simple process. Follow these steps to ensure you maximize your FanCash rewards: