Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Claim $1,000 MLB Bonus for Dodgers-Yankees, All Games This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to receive a $1,000 bonus to use on all MLB games this weekend, including an awesome series between the Dodgers and Yankees. Start signing up here.







Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Overview and Terms

Before we dive into handicapping the 61-36 Dodgers or the 54-42 Yankees, you need to know exactly how this welcome offer works. I always tell my readers to read the fine print, but I’ve done the heavy lifting for you. Here is a quick summary of the key details to ensure you get your full bonus:

Claim Your Bonus: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN during registration to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code during registration to unlock the $1,000 bonus offer. 10-Day Structure: This is where we build our bankroll. The $1,000 bonus happens over 10 consecutive days. Each day, your first wager (up to $100) is matched in FanCash.

This is where we build our bankroll. The $1,000 bonus happens over 10 consecutive days. Each day, your first wager (up to $100) is matched in FanCash. Age and Location: You must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates.

You must be 21 years of age or older and physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates. State Exclusions: This sign-up promotion is available in all legal Fanatics Sportsbook states, excluding New York.

This sign-up promotion is available in all legal Fanatics Sportsbook states, excluding New York. Minimum Deposit: Just a $10 initial deposit gets you in the game and is required to participate.

Just a $10 initial deposit gets you in the game and is required to participate. Opt-In Required: Don’t forget this crucial step! After opting in, you must manually apply the promotion to a wager through your bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

Don’t forget this crucial step! After opting in, you must manually apply the promotion to a wager through your bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Daily Qualifying Wager: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up bonus match.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up bonus match. FanCash Playthrough: FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to a simple 1x playthrough requirement before it can be used or converted.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to a simple 1x playthrough requirement before it can be used or converted. Winnings Calculation: If your FanCash bet hits, your payout is calculated based on the cash portion of the wager only. The original FanCash stake is excluded from your total winnings.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for MLB Bonus

With the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the New York Yankees on July 17, 2026, we have the perfect opportunity to dive into the action. Using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN is an incredible way to add some serious value to this marquee interleague matchup.

Check out the table below for a quick breakdown of the Fanatics Sportsbook offer details:

Feature Details Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified July 17th, 2026

Whether you plan to back the Dodgers on the road or the Yankees at home, this promotion sets you up with a structured bet match for your first 10 days on the platform.

Dodgers vs. Yankees Betting Preview via Fanatics Sportsbook

The 61-36 Los Angeles Dodgers travel to take on the 54-42 New York Yankees. This highly anticipated matchup is scheduled for July 17, 2026, at 7:05 PM ET. While current division standings and playoff implications are unavailable in the provided data, both squads boast strong winning records as they head into this prime battle. There is nothing better than two elite teams squaring off to give us some solid handicapping opportunities.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Los Angeles Dodgers New York Yankees Spread -1.5 (+146) o9 (-120) Moneyline -110 -106 Total Runs +1.5 (-176) u9 (-102)

Both teams enter this contest with identical -108 moneyline odds, indicating a true coin-flip on the morning line. Spread and total runs odds, as well as specific team trend data for favorites and underdogs, are currently unavailable. When we don’t have broad historical trends, I like to look closely at how the key individuals in these lineups have performed at the plate to find our potential edge.

The Los Angeles Dodgers feature a powerful offensive core. Shohei Ohtani has been a massive presence in the lineup, posting a .293 batting average, a .403 on-base percentage, and driving in 58 runs over 335 at-bats. Meanwhile, Freddie Freeman continues to be our steady force, delivering a .290 average, 49 RBI, and a .375 on-base percentage across 355 at-bats.

On the flip side, the New York Yankees are leaning on consistent run producers to match the Dodgers’ firepower. First baseman Ben Rice has been highly effective, leading the team with 68 RBI to go alongside a .279 average and a .372 on-base percentage over 337 at-bats. We can never ignore star outfielder Aaron Judge, either; he remains a dangerous threat, compiling 38 RBI, a .248 batting average, and a .375 on-base percentage in 214 at-bats.

With both offenses equipped with potent bats and the oddsmakers viewing the game as a dead heat, leveraging the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code on the moneyline provides a thrilling way to get involved in this heavyweight clash.

How to Activate the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

If you are ready to get your wagers in for the upcoming Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees game, claiming your welcome bonus is a quick and simple process. I’ll walk you through the steps below to ensure your account is set up correctly so you can start chasing those bigger payouts.