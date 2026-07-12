Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Claim $1,000 Bonus MLB Games Sunday (July 12)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Baseball fans can unlock a massive $1,000 bonus using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOP to use on all MLB games today. Just click this link here to get started.







Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Details & Key Terms

We put a lot of stock in reading the fine print so you know exactly where the market value lies. Before you start analyzing futures prices or hunting for longshot props on this cross-league clash, here is a quick summary of how the promo code offer works:

Claiming the Bonus: Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to unlock the $1,000 sign-up bonus offer.

Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code to unlock the $1,000 sign-up bonus offer. 10-Day Match System: The $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 days, with up to a $100 wager each day matched in FanCash.

The $1,000 bonus occurs over 10 days, with up to a $100 wager each day matched in FanCash. Age and Location Eligibility: Offer is available only to individuals aged 21 or older who are physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating (excluding New York).

Offer is available only to individuals aged 21 or older who are physically located in a state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legally operating (excluding New York). Minimum Deposit: A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate. Daily Application: After opting in, players must apply the promotion to a wager through the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days.

After opting in, players must apply the promotion to a wager through the bet slip once per day for up to 10 consecutive days. Qualifying Bets: Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion.

Only one qualifying wager per game day is eligible for the sign-up promotion. FanCash Playthrough: FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be used on other consensus odds.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and subject to a 1x playthrough requirement before it can be used on other consensus odds. Payout Structure: Any winnings are calculated based on the cash portion of the wager only; FanCash stakes are excluded from winnings calculations.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN for MLB Bonus

As the New York Yankees prepare to battle the Washington Nationals, there has never been a better time to get started. Spotting inefficiencies on the moneyline or digging into player props is much easier when you have a bankroll boost. Here are the core details of this exclusive MLB promotion:

Offer Details Information Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN New Fanatics User Offer Get $1,000 in FanCash (10 x $100 bet match) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified July 12th, 2026

Yankees vs. Nationals Preview via Fanatics Sportsbook

The New York Yankees (52-42) hit the road to take on the Washington Nationals (48-47) in a compelling interleague matchup scheduled for July 12, 2026, with the first pitch set for 1:35 PM ET. It does stand to reason that both of these squads are hungry to solidify their playoff standings, making this a pivotal game for bettors seeking actionable angles to deploy their bonus funds.

Bet Type New York Yankees Washington Nationals Spread -1.5 (+142) -1.5 (-172) Moneyline -110 -106 Total Runs Over 9 (-120) Under 9 (-102)

The New York Yankees bring some heavy hitters to the plate, anchored by an impressive showing from Ben Rice, who boasts a .279 batting average to go along with 29 home runs and 66 RBIs. We put a lot of stock in reliable run producers, and Aaron Judge continues to be a looming threat in the lineup, contributing 17 home runs and 38 RBIs over 214 at-bats. Additionally, Cody Bellinger provides valuable situational hitting, tallying 11 home runs and 51 RBIs while batting .250.

On the other side of the diamond, the Washington Nationals counter with a potent core that offers plenty of betting intrigue. Luis García Jr. has been a steady presence, hitting .286 with 20 home runs and a team-leading 68 RBIs. He is flanked by CJ Abrams, who has knocked 15 home runs and driven in 67 runs with a .276 average. Outfielder James Wood has also displayed formidable power, sending 27 balls over the fence and driving in 63 runs while batting .278.

Whether you are looking to place a wager on player props for these standout hitters or waiting for the moneyline odds to lock in, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code provides the ultimate analytical edge to get in on the action.

How to Activate the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN

Ready to capitalize on the value in this New York Yankees vs. Washington Nationals matchup? Claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to set up your account and leverage the promo code: