Esmerlyn Valdez’s grand slam, two homers lead Pirates past Brewers 7-6 in first game of doubleheader

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie phenom Esmerlyn Valdez hit two home runs, including a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning,…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie phenom Esmerlyn Valdez hit two home runs, including a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning, and drove in six runs to rally the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 7-6 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.

The 22-year-old right fielder has hit nine home runs and driven in 24 runs in his first 26 games. His first career grand slam came off Aaron Ashby (12-2), turning a 6-3 deficit into a 7-6 lead and keeping the Brewers from their 60th win of the season with their second loss in seven games.

Valdez’s first homer of the day was a solo shot in the third that put the Pirates ahead 3-2. He also hit a run-scoring single in a two-run first inning.

Jake Bauers and Sal Frelick hit two-run home runs for the Brewers, who entered the day with a 7½-game lead in the NL Central.

Bauers lined his home run into the right-field seats in the second inning to tie the game at 2-2. Frelick’s blast capped a three-run fifth inning and put the Brewers ahead 5-3.

The Brewers added a run on William Contreras’ single in the top of the seventh, but Valdez answered with his grand slam in the bottom of the inning.

Pittsburgh starter Braxton Ashcraft, who has been selected for Tuesday’s All-Star Game, had one of his few poor outings this season. He allowed five runs in five innings.

Carmen Mlodzinski (6-3) pitched one-run ball in three innings of relief and Gregory Soto pitched a scoreless ninth for his 12th save, getting Andrew Vaughn to ground into a game-ending double play with the bases loaded.

Brewers rookie starter Brandon Sproat gave up three runs in three innings.

Up next

Brewers LHP Shane Drohan (4-2, 2.97 ERA) is scheduled to face RHP Bubba Chandler (3-8, 4.82) in the second game of the doubleheader in a matchup of rookies.

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